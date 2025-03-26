print-icon
Watch: Dumbest Anti-Musk Activist Yet, Rams ATV Into Bulletproof Cybertruck

by Tyler Durden
We present readers with what may be one of the dumbest, most brainwashed, unhealthiest, lowest IQ, and unhinged Democrat yet—a morbidly obsessed activist who slammed his ATV into the driver's side of a Tesla Cybertruck, an incident likely linked to radical far-left political grievances captured by the vehicle's Sentry Mode security cameras. 

Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt wrote on X, "This guy was arrested today after ramming his mini four-wheeler into a Cybertruck," adding, "Little did he know that the Cybertruck has 1.8mm bulletproof stainless-steel doors capable of taking some heavy hits. He was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief & failure to identify."

On Saturday, the FBI released a statement warning about the "nationwide incidents—arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations in 9+ states, linked to political grievances." 

Democrats are being caught on camera destroying Tesla vehicles nationwide, and this is an optically displeasing look for the party, which is imploding with ratings at record-low levels. 

The destruction of private property by unhinged Democrats will haunt the party of Marxist radicals in the next election cycle because the 'America First' party will put all these clips into a montage of stupidity and remind the nation of who committed violent acts of domestic terrorism... 

To combat far-left domestic terrorists, Tesla quietly updated the Cybertruck's webpage to include a new Sentry Mode feature. These updates for Tesla vehicle owners are expected shortly. 

