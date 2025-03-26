Watch: Dumbest Anti-Musk Activist Yet, Rams ATV Into Bulletproof Cybertruck

We present readers with what may be one of the dumbest, most brainwashed, unhealthiest, lowest IQ, and unhinged Democrat yet—a morbidly obsessed activist who slammed his ATV into the driver's side of a Tesla Cybertruck, an incident likely linked to radical far-left political grievances captured by the vehicle's Sentry Mode security cameras.

Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt wrote on X, "This guy was arrested today after ramming his mini four-wheeler into a Cybertruck," adding, "Little did he know that the Cybertruck has 1.8mm bulletproof stainless-steel doors capable of taking some heavy hits. He was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief & failure to identify."

This guy was arrested today after ramming his mini four-wheeler into a Cybertruck.



Little did he know that the Cybertruck has 1.8mm bulletproof stainless-steel doors capable of taking some heavy hits. He was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief & failure to… pic.twitter.com/acludqm3tq — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 26, 2025

On Saturday, the FBI released a statement warning about the "nationwide incidents—arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations in 9+ states, linked to political grievances."

🚨PSA: FBI warns of nationwide incidents—arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations in 9+ states, linked to political grievances. The #FBI urges vigilance and awareness around Tesla locations. https://t.co/1i97kbOgKB pic.twitter.com/jwWUKpvxoM — FBI (@FBI) March 22, 2025

Democrats are being caught on camera destroying Tesla vehicles nationwide, and this is an optically displeasing look for the party, which is imploding with ratings at record-low levels.

The destruction of private property by unhinged Democrats will haunt the party of Marxist radicals in the next election cycle because the 'America First' party will put all these clips into a montage of stupidity and remind the nation of who committed violent acts of domestic terrorism ...

There have been over a dozen violent attacks on Tesla stores and service centers across the U.S. that include shootings, arson and bombings.



Are we witnessing a rise in trans terrorism?



Subscribe and watch my new video: pic.twitter.com/euOQuqpjMg — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 21, 2025

🚨🇺🇸FBI NOW PROBING TESLA ARSON AS TERRORISM



The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is now investigating a firebomb attack on Tesla’s Las Vegas facility after a suspect torched cars with Molotov cocktails and fired into vehicles.



Trump has vowed to treat Tesla vandals as… https://t.co/awbZITbhvF pic.twitter.com/vHCs5TYzgv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 19, 2025

More idiots.

Another lunatic liberal was caught on camera keying a Tesla..



Make him famous.. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JycN9NyPuW — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 22, 2025

This guy drove up next to a Tesla just to key it and drove away in California. Make him famous on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/NkGnwxvxul — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 23, 2025

Another white liberal woman caught on camera keying a Tesla. pic.twitter.com/56hLFzyItv — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 25, 2025

To combat far-left domestic terrorists, Tesla quietly updated the Cybertruck's webpage to include a new Sentry Mode feature. These updates for Tesla vehicle owners are expected shortly.

Meanwhile...

Anti-Musk NGO Behind Color Revolution Against Tesla "Mass Deletes Content Off Website" After Being Exposed https://t.co/D6t3WanLJo — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 26, 2025

. . .