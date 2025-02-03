Watch: Hornet's Nest Kicked As Raskin, Omar Throw Public Tantrum Over USAID Hostile Takeover

Apparently the Trump administration is directly over the target, as Democrats are absolutely freaking out over DOGE's 'hostile takeover' of USAID, which on Monday was folded into the State Department under Marco Rubio.

In a nutshell, USAID has been a deep state slush fund used for unmitigated malarkey around the world, and was essentially a money laundering operation that has funded radical organizations linked to terrorists, censorship operations, EcoHealth Alliance, and a laundry list of other anti-American activities.

USAID - The Ultimate Nerve Center Of A Rogue Foreign Policy Establishment pic.twitter.com/jz9nJsmzw0 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2025

In a Monday statement, the State Department acknowledged that USAID "has long strayed from its original mission of responsibly advancing American interests abroad, and it is now abundantly clear that significant portions of USAID funding are not aligned with the core national interests of the United States."

Cue Freakout

For further confirmation that USAID is nothing but a deep state slush fund, look no further than its defenders. On Monday, Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) staged a protest outside USAID headquarters in Washington DC.

"We talked about Trump wanting to be a dictator on day one, and here we are. This is what the beginning of dictatorship looks like!" screeched Omar. Notably, $2.3 billion of USAID went to Somalia, where she's from.

Raskin, meanwhile, slammed DOGE head Elon Musk.

"Elon Musk, you may have illegally seized power over the financial payment systems of the United States Department of Treasury, but you don’t control the money of the American people."

"Elon Musk, you didn’t create USAID," Raskin continued, adding "He doesn’t have the power to destroy it, and who will stop him? We are!"

Sorry Jamie, USAID was created by JFK at the height of the Cold War by Executive Order, and can be folded into the State Department at Trump's will.

Again, Trump and Musk are directly over the target.