Watch: Jasmine Crockett's Signature Accent Vanishes Live On MSNBC

Something strange has happened with Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas).

For years, Crockett has spoken with what some described as a "ghetto accent."

Jasmine Crockett’s pandering black voice is the thing that defines her entire political career now. It’s worthy of endless ridicule and embarrassment.



pic.twitter.com/kBgE1dRDi7 — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) September 2, 2025

HOLY SH*T



Jasmine Crockett just went on the most GHETTO rant I’ve ever seen.. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3pXY2ZZfnO — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 24, 2025

Jasmine “Ghetto Trash” Crockett is the future of the Democrat Party!



LMFAO!!! pic.twitter.com/qhgls6yKwb — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 15, 2025

Jasmine Crockett changes the way she speaks, depending on who her audience is. When she’s around white people, she uses an educated, well refined speech pattern. No slang or ebonics. When she’s speaking to a black audience, she uses ghetto patois. Lots of “y’all’s”, peppered with… https://t.co/xlTWQnzj3i pic.twitter.com/bIeHA0Is0p — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) September 21, 2025

Yet in her latest MSNBC interview about the Comey indictments, her 'ghetto' accent appeared to revert to her normal voice.

Jasmine Crockett: You can't really call yourself an American or patriotic if you agree that Comey should be indicted.



They’ve all gone from “No one is above the law” to “You’re un-American if you believe no one is above the law.”



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/CgoSAWuWHu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

In fact, she's back to her 2019 self...

Unearthed video shows Jasmine Crockett talking with a much different accent than the one she has now in Congress.



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/HzI16Gbjqg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

2019. Personal injury attorney Jasmine Crockett claims that she decided to go into law after being the victim of "a hate crime or two."



A newspaper looked into the claims and found zero evidence of any of it happening.



Notice no ghetto accent.pic.twitter.com/pj9ETVCu7O — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 2, 2025

This raises the question: Were her past ghetto outbursts simply a performative act, revealing her not as a genuine politician but as a leftist puppet?

Perhaps.

* * *