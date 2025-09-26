print-icon
Watch: Jasmine Crockett's Signature Accent Vanishes Live On MSNBC

by Tyler Durden


Something strange has happened with Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas).

For years, Crockett has spoken with what some described as a "ghetto accent."

Yet in her latest MSNBC interview about the Comey indictments, her 'ghetto' accent appeared to revert to her normal voice.

In fact, she's back to her 2019 self... 

This raises the question: Were her past ghetto outbursts simply a performative act, revealing her not as a genuine politician but as a leftist puppet?

Perhaps.

