Watch Live: President Trump's (Delayed) Interview With CNBC's Joe Kernen

President Trump will sit down for an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Earlier, Trump gave a speech at the World Economic Forum where he touted the strength of the U.S. economy and criticized Europe, saying it "is not heading in the right direction."

Trump also doubled down on his desire to take control of mineral-rich Greenland, but said he wouldn’t use force to achieve this goal.

“People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force,” Trump said in the highly anticipated address to the WEF.

The question is - will Trump refocus his attention on domestic matters - affordability - or keep going on the earlier more interventionist speech.

This will also be the first opportunity for President Trump to respond to the EU's decision to freeze the trade deal with the US... and unleash their ACI.