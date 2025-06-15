Watch: Shots Fired At Utah 'No Kings' Protest: Two Wounded, Three In Custody

In an incident captured in dramatic bystander videos, gunfired erupted at Salt Lake City's "No Kings" protest march on Saturday evening, sending participants running for cover and sending a victim to the hospital in critical condition, as well as a suspect who himself has a serious gunshot wound. Three people are in policy custody, yet the precise circumstances and motive for the shooting are far from clear as the story develops.

In one of many demonstrations against the Trump administration's immigration and other policies held across the nation on Saturday, some 10,000 people were marching in Salt Lake City when a series of shots rang out on South State Street at 7:56 pm local time. In the first clip in this mash-up video, a woman quickly recognizes the sound and rushes her companions to cover down a side street:

🚨#BREAKING: No Kings protesters scatter in panic, running for cover after multiple shots are fired into the crowd.



📌#SaltLakeCity | #Utah



Watch as thousands of protesters flood the streets of Salt Lake City, Utah, for the nationwide 'No Kings' demonstration only for panic to… pic.twitter.com/YvzgidQU98 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 15, 2025

Witness Kris Pendleton told the Salt Lake City Tribune he and his wife were hurrying to catch up with the back of the march when he heard gunfire. At the second shot, he turned to see "a guy about 10 to 15 feet away from me in a yellow vest, and he was shooting somebody...[they] seemed like someone who knew what they were doing. Maybe it was an armed security guard or a police officer...I was kind of deer in the headlights and my wife grabbed my arm and said, ‘We need to run'.” Another marcher saw the critically-wounded victim "drop to his knees and then face-plant."

First responders tend to a critically-wounded man on Salt Lake City's South State Street

"Officers responded to the scene and found one person with a critical gunshot wound. Those injuries are considered life-threatening," said Salt Lake City police in a statement. "Preliminarily, the SLCPD believes the shooting involved four people." SLCPD left unclear what was meant by "involved," but assured residents there are no remaining suspects at large, and there are no continuing threats to the city.

Another dramatic video shows bystanders guiding responding officers to the alleged shooter, who appeared to be trying to blend in with the crowd. A bystander yells to police, "HE'S RIGHT THERE!!" The suspect immediately finds himself looking at the business end of a policeman's AR-15 and being ordered to "GET THE FUCK ON THE GROUND!"

Crazy video shows Salt Lake City, Utah suspect hiding in plain sight among protesters. Someone spotted a rifle in his backpack and alerted law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/fFvzcETDNA — rhatdad (@rhatdad) June 15, 2025

Taken a few moments after police closed in, another video shows a pair of frightened lady-leftists gathering themselves off the sidewalk as cops cuff and search the black-clad suspect:

🚨 BREAKING: Hearing the “No Kings” shooter now in custody in Salt Lake City is an ANTIFA militant.



If that’s confirmed, this wasn’t protest—it was an ideological hit job.



The media won’t admit it.

But the pattern is getting impossible to ignore.



How many more warnings do we… pic.twitter.com/PhBZhaVeKy — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) June 15, 2025

"The violence we’ve seen today in Salt Lake City and elsewhere in the country is horrific—it’s just not who we are," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "We deserve to feel safe, especially when exercising our First Amendment rights." Her "elsewhere" reference no doubt related to the Saturday-morning assassination of a Minnesota state legislator, the murder of her husband, and the shooting of another legislator and his wife. The alleged perpetrator of that incident, Vance Luther Boelter, is still at large.

The bloodied suspect, who received a gunshot wound from someone other than police, sits in handcuffs on the curb before being transported in an ambulance (Francisco Kjolseth - Salt Lake Tribune)

Time will tell if this was a politically motivated shooting, or maybe just bad blood between rival leftists.

Developing story...