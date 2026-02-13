Watch: Unhinged Woman Tries To Burn Down Rumored ICE Building

The dramatic rise in left-wing chaos has been remarkable over the past year.

From radical left militant groups firebombing Tesla showrooms, to the protest-industrial complex funded by activist nonprofits unleashing chaos on city streets, to the rise of militant transtifa - even the deep-state publication The Atlantic had to acknowledge the "rise of left-wing terrorism."

This week, a video showing what appears to be an unhinged white liberal attempting to burn what she believed was an ICE warehouse went viral on X on Thursday.

"A woman tried to set a fire at a South Kansas City warehouse that had been rumored to be a possible ICE detention center. Earlier today, the company that owns the property confirmed it is no longer moving forward with a sale to the U.S. government," Kansas City KMBC News wrote on X late Thursday.

KMBC provided further details on the Kansas City warehouse, reporting that the property's owner, Platform Ventures, announced it will not move forward with the sale to the U.S. government.

In recent weeks, there have been reports that ICE is buying warehouses nationwide to boost deportation operations for criminal illegal aliens.

Returning to the individual who tried to burn down a building: we suspect the corporate media would describe the incident as a "mostly peaceful protest."