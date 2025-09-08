"We Will Hunt You Down": ICE Launches "Patriot 2.0" Operation Against Illegals In Sanctuary City Boston

Fox News National Correspondent Brooke Taylor wrote on X, "Ahead of anticipated immigration enforcement operations in Chicago this weekend, ICE has also launched 'Patriot 2.0' in the Boston area."

"ICE launched 'Patriot 2.0' to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state of Massachusetts, following the success of Operation Patriot in May," a Department of Homeland Security official told Taylor on Sunday.

The DHS official continued, "Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but also place these public safety threats above the interests of law-abiding American citizens," adding, "ICE is arresting sex offenders, pedophiles, murderers, drug dealers, and gang membersreleased by local authorities. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return."

On Saturday, Fox News joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the arrest of criminal illegal aliens in the Boston metro area.

FOX News joined ICE Boston during an arrest of a criminal illegal alien charged with multiple sex crimes. Our field office director explains that Operation Patriot 2.0 is cleaning up the mess left by the city's sanctuary policies. pic.twitter.com/KI5Qss5fVT — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 6, 2025

A senior DHS spokesperson told NBC10 Boston yesterday that the Patriot 2.0 operation continues the surge in the sanctuary city where 1,500 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested since May.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's sanctuary policies have been anything but "America First"; instead, they are "America Last," draining public resources on illegal aliens.

Perhaps a recent Daily Caller News Foundation investigation into Wu's open-border globalist stance shows suspicious China links, which is not surprising, given her priority over illegals.

Mayor Wu has drawn particular criticism for her sanctuary policies, which the Department of Justice is now challenging in court. Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Boston of being among the worst sanctuary offenders:

"The City of Boston and its mayor have been among the worst sanctuary offenders in America — they explicitly enforce policies designed to undermine law enforcement and protect illegal aliens from justice. If Boston won't protect its citizens from illegal alien crime, this Department of Justice will."

Last week, Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, said to expect increased ICE operations in multiple sanctuary cities, saying they would "flood the zone."