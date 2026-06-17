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Welcome To Baltimore: Chaos, Gunfire, And Roaming Youth Mobs Transform Bar District Into Warzone

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

One of Baltimore City's premier bar and restaurant districts was transformed into a warzone over the weekend, with roaming gangs of underage kids, large unruly crowds, fights, and even a shootout that seemed like a scene from the crime drama The Wire. Urban decay in Baltimore is rampant and is a symptom of failed left-wing leadership, which seems more focused on city-killing progressive politics, DEI, illegal aliens, and climate change than actually providing basic law and order to taxpayers.

Fox Baltimore reports that Fells Point was flooded with hundreds of young people, mostly underage teens, overwhelming parts of the nightlife district known for its local shops, bars, and restaurants.

What came next was chaos...

The scenes of chaos raise new concerns that the failed left-wing leadership under Mayor Brandon Scott has lost control of the city’s youth. The direct consequence will be that tourists - those still brave enough to visit a city in terminal decline - may abandon plans to come to Fells. This will impact mom-and-pop restaurants.

City leaders are unserious. 

Lawlessness is nothing new in Baltimore, which continues to suffer a population collapse, now at a 100-year low.

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As public safety concerns mount, quality of life deteriorates, and taxes remain ungodly high, raising a family in a city controlled by Democrats has become unbearable and dangerous - all the more reason to flee to the county or leave the state entirely for a common-sense red state.

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And it gets much worse, well, the local economy is in turmoil: 

For anyone traveling up or down the I-95 along the East Coast this summer, the Baltimore exit may be one to avoid. The wise move is to keep on driving. And if you want a taste of Baltimore, just re-watch The Wire on a streaming platform from the comfort of your sofa. 

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