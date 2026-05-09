"Exponentially Deteriorating": Baltimore's Lawlessness Spreads Into Suburbs As Democrats Lose Control

Maryland is one of many blue states that have transformed into a failed progressive experiment, where net migration flows are negative as productive, working-class taxpayers flee the state, not just because of high taxes and the power bill crisis, but also because they've had enough of left-wing politicians and their failed criminal justice and social reforms that have fueled a decade of violent crime chaos.

We've extensively covered more than a decade of violent crime, riots, population collapse, and the exodus of taxpayers and businesses from imploding Baltimore City, which has been hit hard by a commercial real estate crisis in parts of the downtown area. But rarely have we focused on Baltimore County, just north of the city, where, yet again, left-wing politicians who masquerade as competent managers but are merely DEI activists have unleashed years of lawlessness through failed policies.

FOX45 News spoke with Mickey Hoppert, a retired sergeant with the Baltimore County Police Department who has spent more than two decades on the force, warned about the lawlessness of juveniles in the Towson metro area:

I wouldn't say that it's out of control, but it's getting there. Baltimore County is slowly, actually it's not slowly, it's exponentially deteriorating, and there are more and more pockets of bad elements coming into the county and wreaking havoc.

"I wouldn't say that it's out of control, but it's getting there. Baltimore County is slowly, actually it's not slowly, it's exponentially deteriorating," Mickey Hoppert, retired sergeant with the Baltimore County Police Department, said. "There are more and more pockets of bad… pic.twitter.com/oc7hizFsdt — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) May 5, 2026

Hoppert identified Towson as a major hub for juveniles to meet up and cause chaos over the last ten years.

"It's easy access here," he said. "Bus lines come here. Friends and family can bring them here."

He pointed out that current juvenile laws in the deeply blue county do not support officers and have been nothing but demotivating towards the department.

"When I say nobody supporting them, I mean the judicial system, the judges, they're not supporting them because the laws don't allow them to. The newer laws that have been enacted by lawmakers," Hoppert said. "Revamp the laws. Go back in and look at the laws and see what they can do to change them and make them more, more beneficial to the public and actually make it so that there is a consequence for the action that the juvenile commits."

The current reading of population data in Baltimore County indicates it has lost population since 2020. The decline is modest, but it shows that population growth is quickly losing momentum as residents flee not just the county, but the state, seeking common-sense politicians in red states that offer low taxes and law and order.

At the state level, the failures are piling up for left-wing Gov. Wes Moore, whose polling data has sunk and alarmed the Democratic Party. The governor faces an ongoing trust issue with voters as Sinclair Broadcasting's David Smith wages an informational war on the unhinged leftist in the state.

Since Gov. Wes Moore took office in January 2023, Maryland's fiscal profile has deteriorated sharply. The state entered Moore's first term with a roughly $5 billion surplus, but by 2025, it was facing a $3.3 billion deficit. This swing from surplus to deficit only suggests how Democratic leftists in Annapolis spent taxpayer funds on failed progressive experiments.