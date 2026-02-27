"Stop This Ridiculousness": Maryland Sheriffs Unite Against Unhinged Democrats

Maryland sheriffs from across the deep blue state traveled to Annapolis on Wednesday to voice outrage over unhinged Democrats who control the state under one-party rule and continue pushing extremely unpopular policies that protect illegal aliens.

"This is nothing more than POLITICS over PUBLIC SAFETY!" Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis told reporters. He blasted left-wing immigration legislation in the General Assembly to block ICE cooperation with local law enforcement.

Lewis continued, "We, as elected sheriffs, are FED UP with it! You don't see this many sheriffs in one location in the state at any given time. But we have to come together in unison to stop the ridiculousness that's going on up here in Annapolis, Maryland. And lawmakers need to wake up and realize Marylanders and the American people want public safety over politics, and they're not getting it."

The sheriffs' press conference in Annapolis came about a week after leftist Gov. Wes Moore signed a law restricting local police agreements with ICE, including so-called 287(g) deals.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins warned that sheriffs may challenge the new law in court and warned that the broader legislative effort is aimed at "handcuffing" police.

At the same time, Annapolis lawmakers are advancing additional measures. In the House, a bill won preliminary approval that would let prosecutors use surveillance tools to identify masked federal agents and pursue civil rights cases. In the Senate, lawmakers debated the Community Trust Act, which would bar local police and jails from detaining people based on immigration status unless there is a judicial warrant, blocking action based solely on administrative warrants.

Jenkins recently told Fox News that what comes next is the "release of these criminals over time, and we don't turn them over to ICE in our jails; ICE is going to come out on the street to make their apprehensions."

This is exactly the same setup in other sanctuary cities and states where ICE has to be deployed because left-wing politicians make it difficult for local law enforcement to work with the federal government. And this situation can lead to tense situations like those seen in Minneapolis.

Marylanders are becoming increasingly fed up with the one-party rule state of Democratic Party kings and queens who prioritize everything from failed green policies to woke to illegals instead of efficiently running the state and enforcing law and order.

Horrible governance is imploding the state, as Democrats own multiple crises building all at once, from a ballooning budget deficit to a resident exodus, a power bill crisis, an affordability crisis, and soaring taxes.

There is no accountability in the one-party-ruled state.

And we wonder why.