One-Party-Rule Maryland Democrats Ignore Power Bill Crisis, Push Ahead With Slavery Reparations Study

Instead of addressing the state’s mounting crises, from fiscal mess, soaring power bills, and exodus of residents to violent crime and illegal aliens, unhinged Democrats in Annapolis spent their time on Tuesday overriding Gov. Wes Moore’s veto of Senate Bill 587, creating a reparations commission to study how Maryland should address slavery and racial discrimination.

What better way to spend precious time as the year winds down? Many thought the entire reparations and wealth-redistribution grift was over. Apparently, not in Maryland.

Democrats in the state still cannot read the tea leaves and remain hellbent on pushing a continued state-killing agenda that has unleashed mounting crises, such as the growing deficit crisis, continued exodus of residents to red states, and a power bill crisis.

All of this is happening under one-party left-wing rule, where accountability is nonexistent in what has effectively become a state run by Democratic kings.

Moore had vetoed the Senate Bill 587 in May, arguing that Maryland has already studied the legacy of slavery extensively and should focus on direct policies to reduce racial disparities rather than launching another commission.

"Democrats have launched another spending spree, starting with an unnecessary special session and then forcing through a misguided Reparations Commission," conservative state representative Nino Mangione wrote on Facebook. "Even the big-spending Governor knew this was a bad idea. Voters should remember who supported this waste and hold them accountable at the ballot box."

Conservative state representative Matthew Morgan stated, "This bill betrays the original intention, the unifying event of the civil rights movement. It's immoral, and it's fiscally ruinous to this state, and it sends a message to the generations out there now in Maryland that if you're concerned about fairness, dignity, opportunity in this state, to flee Maryland."

Today, the Maryland Freedom Caucus was in Annapolis for a Special Session to elect a new Speaker of the House and take up any vetoes from the governor. The most important of the day was SB587 - the Maryland Reparations Commission. This bill will divide Marylanders along racial… — Maryland Freedom Caucus (@MDFreedomCaucus) December 17, 2025

The commission will study potential reparations, including apologies, direct payments, property tax rebates, childcare support, debt forgiveness, and higher-education tuition assistance. It will issue a preliminary report by January 1, 2027, a final report by November 1, 2027, and sunset in summer 2028.

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland hailed the override in an X post.

LBCMD applauds the General Assembly's override of the veto of the Maryland Reparations Commission (SB 587), which will now become law in our state. This landmark action establishes a rigorous & comprehensive plan for reparations and marks MD's first-ever step toward reparations. — Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (@BlackCaucusMD) December 16, 2025

Residents are fleeing the state (read report), as smart money recognizes that one-party Democratic rule has sent it what may be a terminal decline.