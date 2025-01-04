"We're Here To Blow Starship Up": FBI Probes Bomb Threats Against SpaceX's Texas Facility

San Antonio Express-News reported that FBI agents are investigating bomb threats against Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starbase launch facility near Boca Chica Beach in Brownsville, Texas.

The bureau's San Antonio field office confirmed to the local media outlet an ongoing investigation into "possible bomb threats in South Texas in recent weeks."

Here's more color on the situation via the outlet:

A witness near Starbase, the commercial space company's rocket development and launch facility at Boca Chica Beach, told authorities he heard several individuals discussing the matter on Christmas Eve. "While we are working to carefully vet and investigate the information we have received, we want to reiterate that the safety and security of the American people is the FBI's highest concern," the bureau said in a statement Thursday night. "We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement and private sector partners to respond to this — and all threats against any of our citizens." ... The report was made by Calvin Wehrle of Galveston, who frequently camps along Texas 4 near the Starship launch site. In an interview Friday, he said he was there on the afternoon of Christmas Eve when an SUV pulled up with five male passengers who rolled down their windows to converse. They said they were from the Middle East. "I said something like, 'What are y'all here for?' and the driver said, 'Oh, we're here to blow (Starship) up,'" Wehrle said. "I just went stone cold, and he said, 'Oh, I got you. I was joking.'" As the conversation went on, though, Wehrle's visitors said at least three times they were in South Texas to attack Starship. He reported the incident to SpaceX and the sheriff's office and said he was contacted later by an investigator.

The current national security environment is alarming, especially in light of the New Orleans terror attack and the rising threat of "lone wolf" attackers (i.e., "individual jihad") ahead and or during Trump 2.0.

Biden-Harris administration intentionally flooded the nation with millions of illegal aliens, many of which are unvetted and from third worlds, and some of which are pre-trained terrorists who crossed not just on the open southern and northern borders but also through legitimate refugee pathways. There's also the rising threat of radicalized Americans, like the New Orleans attacker, influenced by ISIS propaganda.

Back to the five individuals in the SUV near Starbase making bomb threats, their motives remain unclear. It's uncertain whether they're part of a rogue, leaderless jihadist cell or simply Democrats expressing 'TDS' (Trump Derangement Syndrome) to disrupt the Jan. 10 Starship launch. At this point, it's anyone's guess.