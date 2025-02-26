"What The Actual F**k": WaPo Reporters Melt Down, Editor Quits After Jeff Bezos Makes Hard Pivot Towards "Personal Liberties & Free Markets"

Remember when the Washington Post refused to endorse Kamala Harris in the home stretch of the 2024 election and the entire organization went full Handmaid's Tale? Now multiply that by 100...

For his second act, owner Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday morning that the Post's opinion pages will be "writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," in addition to the standard fare.

As Bezos explains on X;

There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job. I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.

What's more, WaPo opinion editor David Shipley - formerly of propaganda rag The New Republic as well as Bloomberg's editorial section, quit the paper rather than present a more balanced view.

Whether or not we can actually Trust Bezos and the CIA's favorite outlet to follow through - this is a five-alarm fire at the Post.

I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning:



I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages.



We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too… — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 26, 2025

The paper's chief economics reporter, Jeff Stein, framed it as a "massive encroachment by Bezos" which "makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated here." (lmao!)

Massive encroachment by Jeff Bezos into The Washington Post’s opinion section today - makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated there



I still have not felt encroachment on my journalism on the news side of coverage, but if Bezos tries interfering with the… pic.twitter.com/7hzWCUDCVV — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 26, 2025

Everyone at WaPo is gonna walk out today aren't they? https://t.co/XdJvOSSF0Y — Blume Industries CEO Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) February 26, 2025

And the reaction from WaPo journalists has been like sunlight hitting a vampire. https://t.co/UyovKKm3sW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2025

Former WaPo propagandist Jen Rubin (who quit in January to fade into obscurity), joined the swan song.

