"What The Actual F**k": WaPo Reporters Melt Down, Editor Quits After Jeff Bezos Makes Hard Pivot Towards "Personal Liberties & Free Markets"

by Tyler Durden
Remember when the Washington Post refused to endorse Kamala Harris in the home stretch of the 2024 election and the entire organization went full Handmaid's Tale? Now multiply that by 100...

For his second act, owner Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday morning that the Post's opinion pages will be "writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," in addition to the standard fare.

As Bezos explains on X;

There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.

I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.

What's more, WaPo opinion editor David Shipley - formerly of propaganda rag The New Republic as well as Bloomberg's editorial section, quit the paper rather than present a more balanced view.

Whether or not we can actually Trust Bezos and the CIA's favorite outlet to follow through - this is a five-alarm fire at the Post

The paper's chief economics reporter, Jeff Stein, framed it as a "massive encroachment by Bezos" which "makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated here." (lmao!)

Former WaPo propagandist Jen Rubin (who quit in January to fade into obscurity), joined the swan song.

*  *  *

