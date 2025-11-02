What Cracked? Leftist-Controlled Maryland County Stuns Residents By Striking Deal With ICE

The Democratic Party's power grip on the Mid-Atlantic, particularly in Maryland, appears to be eroding.

Local headlines and a Justice Department statement confirm that leftist-controlled Baltimore County has been removed from the federal list of sanctuary jurisdictions after signing a cooperation agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The DoJ wrote in a press release that the county's cooperation represents progress in restoring public safety, despite state-level restrictions on federal immigration enforcement. The county had been listed as a sanctuary jurisdiction since August, a designation leftist County Executive Kathy Klausmeier argued was a mistake.

"Despite restrictions from state leadership, Baltimore County has shown a willingness to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. This is a small step toward restoring public safety and we appreciate the county's commitment to updating its policies," Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward wrote in a statement.

"This agreement makes no changes to the Department of Corrections' standard practices and aligns Baltimore County with peer jurisdictions throughout the state of Maryland," the county Executive's office said in a statement Friday.

In total, eight Maryland counties, plus crime-ridden Baltimore City, were placed on the list of sanctuary jurisdictions published by the Trump administration earlier this year. The common denominator among all these areas is that they're controlled by far-left lawmakers who prioritize illegal aliens over their constituents. The goal is clear: illegals mean future voters, which ultimately disenfranchises the existing voting base.

For far too long, the Democratic Party has maintained a stranglehold over the central part of the state. No sane person voted to have illegal aliens funneled into their neighborhoods by the thousands, only to observe violent crime and an affordability crisis unfold as illegals absorbed housing stock.

One important thing that happened yesterday late afternoon, Democrats were hoping you didn’t see, was Maryland’s third-largest county, Baltimore County, entering into an MOU agreement to turn criminal illegal aliens over to ICE. We’ve had legislation that would force this to be a… pic.twitter.com/IHrL7iLXuF — Matt Morgan (@MattMorgan29A) November 1, 2025

A snapshot of the vibe of county residents was observed on Facebook, in which many were in pure joy:

Delegate Nino Mangione (R-District 42A) commented:

I am delighted that Baltimore County has finally realized the importance of cooperating with ICE and following the rule of law. Our citizens deserve the protection this MOU provides, and I am very pleased about it. Illegal immigration is one of the greatest threats we face in our communities and it is essential that there be full cooperation between federal and local law enforcement. We never want to see another senseless murder by an illegal. We do not want a repeat where innocent citizens like Rachel Morin or Kayla Hamilton lose their lives to the violent actions of an illegal. The signing of this MOU is a great step forward for the protection of Baltimore County." I am also very pleased to see Baltimore County lose the stain of being listed as a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Whether the Trump administration applied pressure on Democrats in the county or due to imploding poll numbers ...

… it's clear voters in the Mid-Atlantic are rejecting the Democratic Party in growing numbers. From nation-destroying open borders/sanctuary policies to skyrocketing power bills, progressives have fumbled the policy football, and their grip on power in the region is beginning to erode.

Just wait until Republicans figure out how to capitalize on the failed green energy crisis - oh wait, that's already happening.