Wild Video: Somali Student In Minnesota Threatens To "Pop" ICE Agents

A Minnesota State University student has sparked outrage and a federal investigation after posting a video on TikTok in which he explicitly threatened to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“ICE, I actually heard you guys pulled up to Owatonna, the big O, and you pulled up when I was not there? Y’all so p–s-ass s–t, boy. You’re gonna get popped next time I see you,” the student, identified by the New York Post as Hasan Mohamed, said in the clip, which was later deleted. “Bring the whole cavalry. Yeah, boy, you guys are scared.”

Only after the video went viral and outrage ensued did Mohamed post a video expressing any kind of regret.

“I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m just here to apologize,” the student claimed. “I truly did not mean what I said. I was just trying to be funny.”

The episode unfolded against the backdrop of an intensified federal enforcement operation in the Twin Cities area. Last week, ICE concluded “Operation Metro Surge,” arresting nearly a dozen criminal aliens in Minneapolis, including five Somali nationals, several Mexicans, and one individual from El Salvador, according to Fox News.

In a statement, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin linked the arrests to Minnesota’s sanctuary policies.

“Sanctuary policies and politicians like Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed these pedophiles, domestic terrorists, and gang members to roam the streets and terrorize Americans,” McLaughlin said. “ICE law enforcement are risking their lives to protect Minnesotans while their own elected officials sit by and do nothing. No matter when and where, ICE will find, arrest, and deport ALL criminal illegal aliens.”

The arrests and the subsequent threat come weeks after a bombshell investigation by journalists Christopher Rufo and Ryan Thorpe exposed systemic fraud in Minnesota’s social-safety-net programs, much of it allegedly involving members of the state’s large Somali community.

The report focused particular attention on the Feeding Our Future case—prosecutors have called it the largest pandemic-era fraud scheme in the country—with defendants accused of diverting at least $250 million to $300 million in federal child-nutrition funds. More than 70 individuals, predominantly Somali-Americans, have been charged, while dozens have already been convicted or pleaded guilty. Investigators say proceeds were used to purchase luxury vehicles and real estate in the U.S. and abroad. Most shockingly, Rufo and Thorpe cited federal counterterrorism sources who alleged that millions in fraud proceeds were transferred to al-Shabaab in Somalia through informal hawala transfers.

President Donald Trump responded by revoking Temporary Protected Status for certain Somali nationals and, in a Thanksgiving-week Truth Social post, referred to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as “seriously retarded.”

Walz responded by whining that people had begun shouting the slur while driving past the governor’s residence.

“This creates danger,” Walz claimed. “We know how things go. They start with taunts, they turn to violence.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was born in Somalia, also jumped on the victimhood bandwagon, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper last week that Trump’s rhetoric was stoking fear in the Somali community.

“It creates fear. And there is a possible danger that a lot of the people who follow the president have exhibited violence in many cases,” Omar said. “There are so many people that have been incarcerated over the years that have been encouraged by the president’s words.”