Zohran Mamdani Admits He Hates Capitalism... Allied With Socialist Operative Linked To Marxist Terror Group

Americans were stunned last week when foreign-born, self-proclaimed socialist Zohran Mamdani used CNN as a platform to denounce capitalism—the very system that transformed this country from frontier towns into a global superpower. Capitalism has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, built a middle class, and fueled rapid technological innovation—outcomes impossible under socialist regimes, as evidenced by an imploding Europe adopting welfare-state models or failed communist states like Cuba. Yet Mamdani chose to vilify it on national television. His profoundly anti-American rhetoric didn't emerge out of nowhere—one has to wonder whether it's rooted in foreign influence or ideology imported from an adversary.

CNN: “Do you like capitalism?”



Zohran Mamdani: “No. I have many critiques of capitalism. There must be a better distribution of wealth in this country…” pic.twitter.com/PtvEu5mOuJ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 27, 2025

And this.

🇺🇸 ZOHRAN MAMDANI: “I DON'T THINK THAT WE SHOULD HAVE BILLIONAIRES.”



New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani takes aim at extreme wealth.



“I don't think that we should have billionaires,”, echoing growing calls on the left to tax the ultra-rich.



On top he also proposes shifting… https://t.co/p7ZqiFAMkG pic.twitter.com/2DTsSA7qtv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 29, 2025

AND THIS!

“The end goal is seizing the means of production”



Best of luck, NYC



pic.twitter.com/3IvNHG8n8j — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 30, 2025

A recent New York Post opinion piece penned by One City Rising co-founder and strategist Jason Curtis Anderson exposed a troubling connection behind Mamdani's rise: one of his key backers worked for the NYC Campaign Finance Board and is a longtime socialist operative with alleged ties to extremist and terror-linked groups.

David Duhalde's position at the New York City Campaign Finance Board gave him unfettered access to confidential information about political candidates and the ability to influence campaign compliance. He openly backed Democratic Socialist (DSA) Assemblyman Mamdani, whose rise ultimately helped secure victory in last week's Democratic mayoral primary against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Duhalde lists himself as a NYC Campaign Finance Board employee on LinkedIn.

Within that timeframe...

Note: Duhalde, who identified himself in a 2020 article as the deputy director of the DSA...

... tweeted his support for Zohran's mayoral run on October 23, 2024, but previous tweets show that their work relationship dates back to at least 2022. After the NYPost article went live, Duhalde deleted his Facebook and Instagram.

Duhalde also sits on DSA's International Committee, which has ties to socialist regimes in Venezuela and Cuba and has partnered with Friends of Socialist China and The People's Forum.

In 2024, Duhalde wrote, "A history of the late 2000s youth section of the Democratic Socialists of America and how they used lessons from Mao and contemporary labor to reevaluate their conditions and build a winning strategy."

Further raising concerns, Duhalde's last-known romantic partner, Michelle Munjanattu, is a member of Samidoun, a front group for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)—a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, according to Anderson.

Duhalde (right) posed next to Michelle Munjanattu at the University of Maryland’s Socialist Night Club in 2019. (NYPost)

Love is in the air (NYPost)

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, or "Samidoun," was recently labeled a terrorist entity by Canada and sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury as a "sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for PFLP."

Using publicly available data, PFLP has a troubling connection to Bank Saderat Iran—a U.S.-sanctioned financial institution designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in September 2006 under Executive Order 13224 for financing terrorism, including support to groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the PFLP itself.

The PFLP's "Resistance Until Victory" manifesto declares its identity as a Marxist-Leninist organization, calling for the destruction of the Israeli state and advocating for the use of the revolutionary socialist movement to overthrow capitalism.

Follow the money...

BREAKING: The perfect political heist happened in broad daylight.



Zohran Mamdani's "grassroots revolution" was actually a $10.2 MILLION corporate political operation that raises serious questions about transparency to New York voters.



Full investigation with official CFB links:… pic.twitter.com/gPwFqfy8rl — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 29, 2025

Mamdani's anti-American rhetoric shouldn't come as a surprise—it's not just a byproduct of progressive academia but also stems from the far-left international groups he's tied to, either directly or indirectly. Whether through members of his political team or the DSA, the connections to foreign adversaries and very questionable groups have raised alarm bells.