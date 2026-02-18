Apple Races To Build Smart Glasses To Take On Meta AI Ray-Bans

Apple learned the hard way that a $3,500 Apple Vision Pro is well out of reach for the average consumer, while the sub-$500 Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses sit in the sweet spot and have been in hot demand.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, citing people familiar with Apple’s product roadmap, reports that the company is accelerating work on three new wearables: smart glasses, a pendant-style device, and AirPods with expanded AI features, all centered around the Siri assistant.

However, Bloomberg reported last week that the latest upgraded version of Siri has encountered development headwinds, potentially delaying the release of several highly anticipated features.

Gurman’s report on new Apple smart glasses to take on Meta’s glasses follows a recent Omdia note saying Apple’s AR glasses are likely coming in 2028, while Meta could launch its version months earlier, likely in 2027.

We've long tracked the flop of Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro and have consistently argued that Meta’s more affordable smart glasses are the clear winner. More recently, we flagged the key supplier behind the Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses (see the note here).