The wearable technology market race ended in massive disappointment for Apple in 2024, as Tim Cook's $3,500 Vision Pro headset struggled to gain traction. Meanwhile, interest in Meta's affordable smart Ray-Bans surged. Affordability has been a key factor driving consumers toward Meta's glasses.

"I tried on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses yesterday om Oxford's Westgate, and was broadly impressed and could see myself using them for dogwalking podcasts, morning conference calls, or skiing, or biking, not convinced by how much I will use the photos or AI functionality to find nearest Pret or Starbucks," Goldman's Jack McFerran wrote in a note.

confession



Ray-Ban | Meta glasses are pure fire



The directional audio is surprisingly good, taking calls, voice control for photos and video capture 🤯



we don’t have Meta AI in europe yet, but I can imagine that being perfect



Bullish on the form factor/ approach pic.twitter.com/nRj5kqOVj7 — Linus Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) April 7, 2024

The meta ray bans are honestly such a beautiful product



You capture candid moments that are impossible to get when you’re holding a camera or phone in someone’s face



In LA for my friends wedding and happened to be recording when dapping up the groom



Just a pure and wholesome… pic.twitter.com/GvxfHJvwoU — Nick St. Pierre (@nickfloats) June 23, 2024

Having too much fun with these Ray-Ban Meta Glasses POV winning Pool games in Poland last night 💥👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/BIz6G4HnKz — TattedLawyer.eth 🌐 Andrometa (@MichaelSatoshi) December 20, 2024

Using app download data from Sensor Tower, McFerran found downloads of the core 'Meta View' companion app happened at over 200% YoY (in October).

On Meta's website, the smart Ray-Ban glasses are priced between $300 and $379—a stark difference from Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro. While the Ray-Ban glasses are essentially just classic Wayfarer frames with a camera and speakers overlaid with an LLM, and lack actual AR/VR capabilities, consumers seem willing to go this route in favor of affordability.

Meta is winning the wearable tech game when compared with Apple.

And we know why...

Before putting on these glasses, remember that Meta's Mark Zuckerberg cannot be trusted, even as he appears to be cozying up to Trump.