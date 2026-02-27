Are You Being Watched By Smart Glasses? Here's How To Check

Meta's Ray-Bans are seeing growing adoption among everyday consumers, highlighting an affordability sweet spot for AI-powered wearables as Apple is expected to enter the space with its own smart glasses following its failed Vision Pro launch. Yet, as AI-powered glasses gain popularity, they introduce new privacy and security concerns, with one smartphone app emerging as an early countermeasure.

As first reported by tech blog 404 Media, the new smartphone app Nearby Glasses scans the Bluetooth signature emitted by smart glasses and sends a push notification to the user if a device is detected nearby.

"I consider it to be a tiny part of resistance against surveillance tech," the app's developer, Yves Jeanrenaud, told 404 Media.

The emergence of this app comes as we've been highlighting that mass adoption of smart glasses is in its early stages; it is happening now, and we've already mapped the supply chain tied to how to profit from the explosion of these glasses (as well as highlighted Meta's supplier).

But alongside that adoption curve comes a series of risks, from surveillance concerns to child safety issues. Simply put, not everyone wants to be recorded.

"This is a tech solution to a social problem exaggerated by technology. I do not want to promote tech solutionism, nor do I want people to feel falsely secure. It's still imperfect," Jeanrenaud said.

Remember when Apple had to start warning everyone about AirTags around them? Well, Tim Cook may eventually have to roll out a similar update for smart glasses if there's enough public uproar.