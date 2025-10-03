"Cancel Netflix" Google Searches Erupt After Musk Urges Parents To Protect Kid From "Groomer" Shows 

Momentum in Netflix cancellations hype and internet searches accelerated by the end of the week after Elon Musk and large X accounts, including Chaya Raichik's "Libs of TikTok", urged Americans to cancel subscriptions over what they described as pro-transgender messaging pushed by far-left elites to corrupt youth. Netflix appears to be aligning with the broader left-wing indoctrination agenda also present in public schools run by progressive activists, where children are radicalized with wokeism and Marxism and, by their teenage years, transformed into purple-haired "woke warriors" for the Democratic Party.

On Monday, the campaign against Netflix began with Libs of TikTok's post that highlighted that Dead End: Paranormal Park, created by Hamish Steele and produced by Blink Industries in partnership with Netflix Animation, and distributed by Netflix, created woke propaganda aimed at kids as young as seven years old. The post has since been viewed 33 million times.

OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.



This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS



It’s being promoted on @netflix kids now.



Parents- BEWARE pic.twitter.com/gh5UZftKns — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2025

Following Libs of TikTok's viral post, Elon Musk amplified the cancellation movement, telling his quarter-billion followers to “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

"Netflix is grooming our children," Musk said.

Netflix is grooming our children https://t.co/rv24CuddEv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

By early Friday, Musk, whose fortune briefly hit a half-trillion dollars earlier this week, told followers, "Netflix is deliberately choosing to pay people to create sexualized content for children. Freedom of speech should be respected, but this is PAID speech. Netflix is going out of their way and reaching into their wallet to push this."

Netflix is deliberately choosing to pay people to create sexualized content for children.



Freedom of speech should be respected, but this is PAID speech. Netflix is going out of their way and reaching into their wallet to push this. https://t.co/GBQtKkO0If — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

X users en masse followed Musk's lead, amplifying the call to "cancel" Netflix over pro-trans propaganda targeting youth. This created a massive multiplier effect, spreading the message to an even broader audience.

By Friday morning, Google Search trend data shows an eruption in "cancel Netflix" searches ...

For Musk, the topic of "saving humanity" is deeply personal. He has previously stated he was "tricked" into authorizing trans-related medical treatment for one of his children. Maybe this explains his hate for woke media.

However, there may also be an underlying motive here: with X (the "everything app") and soon Grokipedia, Musk and his allies in the America First movement, along with tech investors, appear intent on seizing further control of cultural narratives.

The aim: erode messaging power from Democrats and their Marxist-aligned allies, who support indoctrination programs of young kids from the TV to the classroom that transform the youth into the Democratic Party's woke warriors by their teenage years.

To win the culture war, Musk and his allies need further narrative control. That could only suggest the evolution of the X platform could soon be a video streaming component. First discredit Netflix, then roll out a competing, non-woke alternative. That's how the game is played.

Just remember, the woke mind virus doesn't build; it destroys. That's why this toxic propaganda is aimed at the youth, while Democrats push globalist, nation-destroying agendas. Trump is attempting to reverse this anti-American agenda.