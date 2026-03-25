"Changed My Entire Life": Top OnlyFans Creators Mourn Death Of Billionaire Founder

Top OnlyFans creator pornstar Sophie Rain, who has earned tens of millions of dollars on the adult content platform over the last several years, mourned the death of OnlyFans owner and billionaire Leonid Radvinsky on Monday.

Rain, one of the platform's highest earners who has reportedly grossed over $100 million since 2023, thanked Radvinsky for changing her life.

"I don't even know how to put this into words. That man built something that changed my entire life. Like, I grew up on food stamps and now I can take care of my whole family because of a platform he created. I will never forget that," Rain told the New York Post in an exclusive interview.

Rain said, "Before OnlyFans, I was waitressing and barely making rent. That platform gave me everything. And that doesn't happen without someone building it in the first place."

She told the NY Post that she never met the billionaire, "but everything I have right now is because he built something that gave people like me a chance," adding, "Sending so much love to his family. This is really, really sad."

Piper Rockelle, another OnlyFans adult star, told the outlet, "I've only been on the platform since January, but it already changed everything for me. Like, I owe a lot to what that man built … I don't really know what to say other than thank you for building something that gave people like me a shot. I wouldn't be where I am right now without it."

Radvinsky died of cancer at the early age of 43 on Monday, according to a statement from the company. His death raises new questions about the platform's future ownership, especially since he reportedly placed his majority stake in a trust in 2024.