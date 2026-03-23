"We Are Deeply Saddened": OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dead At 43

The billionaire owner of adult content platform OnlyFans has died after a long battle with cancer, according to Bloomberg, citing a statement from the company.

Leonid Radvinsky died at the age of 43, according to the company, which added, "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. He passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer."

Radvinsky's death raises new questions about the platform's future ownership, especially since he reportedly placed his majority stake in a trust in 2024.

According to his website, Radvinsky donated to several charities, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, West Suburban Humane Society, and EB Research Partnership.

Radvinsky studied economics at Northwestern University and by 2018 had bought a majority stake in OnlyFans and helped transform the video content platform into an adult-content subscription business' powerhouse that reshaped how women monetize their bodies.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 and exploded in popularity during the Covid pandemic. Some of the latest data from 2024 showed the website had 4.6 million creators, 377 million fans, and $1.4 billion in revenue.

In a separate report by platform search engine OnlyGuid, Americans spent an estimated $2.6 billion on OnlyFans in 2025.

A little less than one year ago, OnlyFans' parent company, Fenix International Ltd., was reportedly in talks to sell the video platform at an estimated $8 billion valuation.

None of these talks resulted in a completed sale, at least publicly confirmed.