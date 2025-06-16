Cricket For MAGA: Trump Mobile Launches 'America First' Phone, Service

Democrats are coming off their weekend color revolution via 'No Kings,' quarterbacked by far-left NGOs that were seemingly successful in orchestrating a mass mobilization effort against President Trump, effectively emptying retirement homes across America and sending deranged leftist elderly boomers onto city streets as foot soldiers. Now, Democrats will be triggered on Monday. But instead of rioting around ICE facilities, they'll rage on BlueSky, infuriated that the Trump Organization just launched a mobile service and smartphone.

The Trump Organization's new smartphone is expected to be priced at around $499. The service will be offered through a $47.45-per-month plan that includes unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as roadside assistance and a "Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit," according to its website.

"Alongside the team from Trump Mobile, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump unveil T1 Mobile, a transformational, new cellular service designed to deliver top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value and all-American service for our nation's hardest-working people," the Trump Organization wrote in a press release.

Here's what the $47.45-per-month plan gets you:

Unlimited talk, text, and data

Complete device protection

24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America

Telehealth services, including virtual medical care, mental health support, and easy ordering and delivery for prescription medications

Free International calling to more than 100 countries, including many with American military bases to help honor the families who are bravely serving in our military abroad

No contracts, no credit check

Donald Trump Jr. commented on the new service that launches later this year:

"Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we're building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it's what our customers want and deserve."

🚨 JUST IN: The launch of "Trump Mobile" has been announced by Eric Trump.



The phones will be made in the USA!



"It's about time we bring products back to our great country.”



This comes on the 10Y anniversary of DJT's 2016 campaign launch!



— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 16, 2025

The Trump Organization stated that the "T1 Phone" will be a "sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier."

Earlier, Eric Trump told Fox News that Trump Mobile's call center will be based in America's Heartland, specifically in St. Louis, Missouri, rather than overseas.

-- Eric Trump announces the new Trump phone

Axios noted, "The T1 brand on its phone is owned by the Trump Organization, effectively putting the Trump family in a manner of competition with the likes of Apple and Samsung, both of which the president has threatened to tariff heavily."

Last month, President Trump warned Apple CEO Tim Cook that iPhones could face a 25% tariff if the company doesn't move manufacturing to the U.S. Cook has spent the last several years shifting production out of China, with a growing share of iPhone assembly now taking place in India.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.," the president said on Truth Social last month.

Democrats are expected to erupt in outrage today, accusing President Trump and his family of using the presidency to enrich themselves and their billionaire allies. Much of the backlash is likely to be on Bluesky.

The Trump Organization's mobile phone venture is making a strategic move—possibly a tariff play—positioning itself ahead of Apple and other tech giants by using domestic phone production to sidestep potential import duties. However, no specifics have been provided about actual U.S.-based manufacturing.