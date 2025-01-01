Cybertruck "Blew Up" Outside Trump Hotel In Vegas 

With everyone on edge after the New Orleans 'terrorist attack' on Bourbon Street early this morning, reports flooded X moments ago of a 'boom' and/or a 'vehicle fire' in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: Witnesses heard "boom" video smoke rising near Trump Tower in Las Vegas.

pic.twitter.com/Fk3TtxnMlN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

It turns out the 'boom' was caused by a Tesla Cybertruck ablaze in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, possibly due to a lithium battery fire.

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that’s where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025

What are the odds?