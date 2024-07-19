"Day Has Finally Come": Instagram Censors Team USA Rifle Shooter Ahead Of Paris Paralympics

Big tech's crackdown on "gunfluencers" is nothing new, but policies at social media companies are becoming increasingly restrictive (read: here), leading to the demonetization of numerous channels. The latest victim of this aggressive censorship isn't even the typical gun YouTuber but instead a competitive rifle shooter on Team USA for the Paralympics.

Just The News reports that McKenna Geer, a competitive rifle shooter, had her Instagram account censored before she heads to Paris for the Paralympic Games in late August. Next week, the Olympic Games are set to begin.

Geer's Instagram account, "kennageer10.9," was reportedly censored by the social media company because of photos she posted with firearms at a qualifying competition.

"I have always feared the day the media would censor my sport and speech just because I use firearms," Geer wrote on Instagram, adding, "That day has finally come." She continued, "This sport is life-changing because of its ability to unite both able-bodied and disabled athletes, young and old, foreign and domestic. Me and my fellow athletes rely on our social media accounts to spread the word about our sport, firearm safety, build our personal brand, and connect with potential sponsors. Many of us (myself included) are either not paid or paid very little for our involvement in this sport. Our social media presence can often be the avenue that pays for us to continue competing."

Geer posted a screenshot of an image that shows her account has been censored.

"Your account and content won't appear in places like Explore, Search, Suggested Users, Reels, and Feed Recommendations," the Instagram notification reads.

On Thursday, she told Just the News that Instagram flagged three of her four latest posts.

When she informed the USA Shooting public relations team about the matter, they reached out to Instagram and received this response:

"On Facebook and Instagram's Help Center websites, we indicate that while some content may be allowable, it may not be eligible for recommendation, including certain regulatory goods that 'impedes our ability to foster a safe community.' Help Center entries do not explicitly reference firearms as a regulated good; however, it does include a link to the Community Standards, which identifies firearms as a regulated good."

For Geer and gunfluencers who have been censored or demonetized by social media platforms with 'trust & safety' teams aligned with the censorship blob, try X. You might find some relief on Musk's 'free speech' platform.