The first day of the UBS Greater China Conference in Shanghai wrapped up earlier today. It is one of the largest investment conferences hosted by the global wealth manager and investment bank, with a particular focus on Asia.

"Robotics has climbed the agenda from previous years, but humanoids in every home remain many years off," analysts from the bank said while covering highlights from day one.

The analysts noted another developing theme:

AI will divide nations into "AI‑developed" and "AI‑developing" economies, with China firmly in the former. The US is pursuing a capital‑intensive drive towards AGI, whereas China has a more capital efficient focus on more immediate applications; like governance gaps elsewhere, regulation is lagging the technology.

At the company level, Zhang Shipu, CEO of Noetix Robotics, told the audience that China's humanoid robotics development has superior motion control and is considered ahead of the US.

UBS analyst Jolie Ho provided more color on Shipu's comments:

China's humanoid robots are built around rotary‑joint architectures, enabling highly flexible, multi‑degree‑of‑freedom movement, Zhang Shipu, CEO of Noetix Robotics, said at the UBS Greater China Conference. He highlighted the robots' impressive progress in hardware stability, control precision, and whole‑body coordination. Importantly, these advancements do not require very high costs, positioning China at a leading transitional stage relative to the US. Yuan Bingbing, Vice President of Robot Era, echoed Zhang's view in the same panel discussion, emphasizing Chinese robotics' notable strengths in motion‑control technology. She also stressed the importance of software and hardware advancing together, drawing parallels to Tesla's integrated development approach.

This development is particularly concerning, given that the humanoid AI robot race appears to be Tesla's Optimus versus Chinese Unitree robots.

Separate from the humanoid robot race, Ho cited comments from another industry insider that said mass production of these robots hinges on just three things:

Yuan Bingbing, Vice President of Robot Era, said at the UBS Greater China Conference that three factors are required for humanoid robots to reach mass production. First, their performance must be close enough to that of a human; only then will customers be willing to buy them. Second, the economics must work: customers need to be able to "do the math" and justify the purchase.. Third, companies need strong engineering and mass‑production capabilities, meaning the ability to supply reliably at scale. Once these three conditions are met, the industry enters the mass‑production stage, Yuan said. She added that today, the largest market opportunity is in logistics, where robots are being deployed in factories to supplement human labor.

Related:

Comments from the UBS conference suggest the U.S. may be falling behind China in the global robotics race, highlighting the importance of Tesla's robotics unit. It also serves as a reminder that the Democratic Party was rooting for Tesla's bankruptcy.

Tim Walz last year: “Tesla $225 and DROPPING. Gives me a boost.”



Tim Walz today: “I’m DROPPING out of the governor’s race.”



Tesla is up, Walz is down.

pic.twitter.com/gJqiBYTRc2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2026

At times, the Democratic posture appears anti-American and, more curiously, sympathetic to China and to adversarial foreign nations. Why is that?