Trump's Next National Strategy Will Center On Humanoid Robots

President Trump's national industrial strategy centers on expanding U.S. dominance in semiconductors, AI, rare earth production, clean technology, space, and other emerging technologies expected to dominate the global economy in the 2030s. Following the administration's push to accelerate AI data center buildouts and power grid upgrades, Politico now reports that the next major focus is poised to be humanoid robotics.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with the heads of major tech companies and is weighing an executive order next year to spur domestic development and production of humanoid robots, while the Department of Transportation is setting up a robotics working group, according to Politico sources.

The timing is notable: Elon Musk's Tesla is preparing to scale production of its Optimus robot to one million units by the end of next year. Earlier this fall, Tesla reportedly placed a massive order for linear actuators from China, suggesting that Optimus production is set to ramp up in the near term.

A Department of Commerce spokesperson told the outlet: "We are committed to robotics and advanced manufacturing because they are central to bringing critical production back to the United States."

Politico explains more about Trump's emerging national robotics strategy that could be unveiled early next year:

There's growing interest on Capitol Hill as well. A Republican amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act would have created a national robotics commission. The amendment was not included in the bill. Other legislative efforts are underway.

The Trump administration understands that this period is a transformational moment in human history, and a point where a national strategy is essential to rapidly boost industrial capacity and position the U.S. as the leader in AI, robots, drones, and chips as the world fractures into a bipolar state amid a technological superpower race with China that goes into hyperdrive over the next decade.

Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Shawn Kim showed clients that adoption of humanoid robots will top 1 billion units by 2050.

Kim explained:

In their Global Insight report published earlier this year, Morgan Stanley's global Autos and Industrials teams estimated that global cumulative humanoid adoption could reach 1 billion by 2050. They generally assume a relatively slow pace of adoption until the mid-2030s, after which they believe the pace will begin to materially accelerate into the late 2030s and 2040s, given (1) technological progress across both hardware and AI foundation models, which may take over a decade to create "true" general-purpose humanoids capable of doing the vast majority of useful tasks; (2) price declines as technologies mature and supply chains develop; and (3) greater societal/political acceptance.

What Trump is doing today is preparing the nation for the 2030s. Supply chains must be localized, rare earths must be plentiful, and the U.S. must have the industrial capacity to build these innovative technologies domestically or on friendly shores. What you see today is proper stewardship of the nation, versus the previous administration that was so obsessed with nation-killing globalist policies.