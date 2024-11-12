Donald Trump Jr. Joining 1789 Capital To Fund 'America First' Themes

President-elect Donald Trump's oldest son has opted out of a spot on the transition team and instead plans to join a venture capital firm focused on investing in conservative-leaning companies.

The New York Times reports that Donald Trump Jr. plans to become a partner at Florida-based venture firm 1789 Capital. He unveiled his new career pathway at a conference held by the Rockbridge Network on Sunday night.

Omeed Malik, once self-described "run-of-the-mill corporate Democrat," launched 1789 Capital in 2023 to capitalize on opportunities in the so-called parallel economy of conservative-friendly companies.

Malik is also on the board of PSQ Holdings, a Council on Foreign Relations member, and a Chairman-Circle Member at Milken Institute.

On the deal tracker website PitchBook, 1789 Capital has made one public investment of $15 million in Tucker Carlson Network. The fund size is $150 million.

1789 Capital's website said the fund invests in "companies building the next era of American prosperity" centered around these four areas:

the Replication/Parallel Economy; Deglobalization, Anti-ESG (i.e. sectors that have been negatively impacted by such principles) and (iv) Cutting edge technologies that disrupt industries weighed down by excessive bureaucracy.

1789 Capital's push into funding conservative media could not have come at a better time...

As legacy media implodes, X and alternative media outlets have become more popular than ever among Americans, who have abandoned far-left corporate media outlets and broken out of the so-called matrix in their pursuit of truth.