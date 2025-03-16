print-icon
print-icon

Elon Musk's SpaceX Capsule Docks At ISS To Rescue Stranded Boeing Astronauts

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

SpaceX delivered four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) early Sunday as part of a NASA crew rotation mission that will bring home two Boeing Starliner astronauts stranded on the ISS for eight months. The lengthy delay occurred because the Biden-Harris regime sought to avoid optically displeasing headlines about Elon Musk rescuing the astronauts before the presidential election last November.

A little more than one day after launching from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Friday evening, the Crew-10 astronauts' SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked at the ISS early Sunday morning

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov entered the ISS shortly after opening the hatches between the ISS and the Dragon spacecraft around 0035ET.

The Crew-10 mission marks the beginning of the long-awaited effort to rescue stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams and bring them home. Both are scheduled to depart the ISS on Wednesday, along with American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Early last week, before the Crew-10 launch, a Washington Post journalist interviewed the stranded astronauts and was shocked to learn that the Biden-Harris regime rejected Musk's space rescue offer ahead of the presidential election.

Wilmore told the WaPo journo: "I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says is absolutely factual…" He noted that the exact reasons behind the offer being rejected were unknown to him or Williams.

Recently, Musk revealed on a Joe Rogan podcast that SpaceX offered to rescue the stranded astronauts last year, but Biden-Harris folks rejected the offer "for political reasons." Musk claimed, "There is no way they're going to make anyone supporting Trump look good" ahead of the November presidential elections. 

X users are saying...

This is yet another instance of Democrats putting party over the country in critical decision-making, jeopardizing the lives of two of America's top astronauts in the process.

There should be a hearing on Capitol Hill to investigate this.

Loading...