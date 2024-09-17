"FAA Bureaucracy Will Be The Reason We Never Become Multiplanetary!" 

Does the Biden Administration have it in for Elon Musk?.. Absolutely.

Last week:

One week later, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed slapping Elon Musk's SpaceX with $633,009 in civil penalties. This time, according to the federal agency, SpaceX "allegedly failed to follow its license requirements during two launches in 2023, in accordance with statutorily-set civil penalty guidelines."

The FAA's issue with SpaceX...

In May 2023, SpaceX submitted a request to revise its communications plan related to its license to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The proposed revisions included adding a new launch control room at Hangar X and removing the T-2 hour readiness poll from its procedures. On June 18, 2023, SpaceX used the unapproved launch control room for the PSN SATRIA mission and did not conduct the required T-2 hour poll. The FAA is proposing $350,000 in civil penalties ($175,000 for each alleged violation). In July 2023, SpaceX submitted a request to revise its explosive site plan related to its license to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The proposed revision reflected a newly constructed rocket propellant farm. On July 28, 2023, SpaceX used the unapproved rocket propellant farm for the EchoStar XXIV/Jupiter mission. The FAA is proposing a $283,009 civil penalty.

In what appears to be continued federal action against Musk, just last week, SpaceX revealed that the FAA has delayed the next Starship launch by two months.

Musk responds...

"Blocking innovation with a $633,009 fine for SpaceX over two Falcon 9 launches in 2023? This is exactly how we slow down progress & innovation FAA!" X user Teslaconomics wrote.

This is not the first time the Biden-Harris team has weaponized federal agencies against SpaceX to impede launches...

Late last year, Musk described the apparent 'beef' that the Biden administration has had with him. He told All-In Podcast host entrepreneur David Sacks:

"...there does seem to be some significant increase in the weaponization of government and really sort of misuse of prosecutorial discretion in many areas... I think this is really a dangerous thing for there to be partisan politics with government agencies."

Musk continued:

"I don't think the whole administration has it out for me. "But I think there's probably aspects of the administration... or aspects of interests aligned with President Biden who probably do not wish good things for me."

