This American Drone-Motor Company Is Positioned For "Massive Procurement Tailwind"

Looking at the state of modern warfare, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal initiated Unusual Machines with a "Buy" rating, telling clients the drone-part maker is emerging as a key player in "anchoring the US drone industry's sovereign supply chain."

Dayal called UMAC a "pure-play, American-made, NDAA-compliant drone-component manufacturer" that is perfectly positioned for a "massive procurement tailwind" across the US drone industry as the US government races to stockpile everything from one-way attack drones to interceptor drones.

What's key about UMAC is that it makes NDAA-compliant parts for drones. Its product portfolio spans flight controllers, electronic speed controllers (ESCs), analog video systems, FPV headsets, drone motors, and, pending the Upgrade Energy acquisition, batteries, with multiple products approved on the Blue UAS Framework.

Dayal estimates the US-made drone parts market could reach $3 billion to $5 billion as the Department of Defense and US drone manufacturers seek secure alternatives to Chinese suppliers.

US Drone Parts Market Forecasted to Boom

Six UMAC components, including its Brave F7 flight controller, Brave 55A speed controller, and Aura FPV camera, have been approved for the Defense Innovation Unit's Blue UAS Framework.

The top catalyst is the DoD's roughly $1 billion Drone Dominance program, which is intended to rapidly expand the US inventory of small, inexpensive, and attritable drones.

The first procurement phase covers about 30,000 drones, while the next phase is expected to order roughly 60,000 systems during the second half of 2026. Additional phases could drive demand for approximately 250,000 drones in fiscal 2027. More than half of the initial vendors selected for Drone Dominance were already UMAC customers in some capacity, according to Dayal.

"A massive procurement tailwind underpins a multi-year unmanned-systems cycle," the analyst said, adding that UMAC is "building a vertically integrated, 'Made in the USA' component platform."

Cost to Buld a FPV

UMAC operates across 62,500 square feet at five manufacturing sites and its Orlando headquarters. The company's 17,000-square-foot motor facility began operating in October 2025 and was producing about 15,000 motors per month by March, with production forecasted to reach 100,000 motors per month later this year.

Global Drone Market Forecast

Global Drone Parts Market Forecast

Dayal has a 12-month price target of $42 on UMAC. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg have an average target of $36.

Shares were trading around $20 on Wednesday morning.

In the previous report, we focused on AeroVironment, Ondas, Red Cat, AEVEX, Redwire, Insitu and Teledyne FLIR. Private companies covered included Anduril, Skydio, Shield AI, Quantum Systems, Performance Drone Works, DZYNE, Firestorm Labs, and Neros.

Read the full report here.