"Incentivizing Elon": Tesla Offers Musk Unprecedented $1 Trillion Pay Package 

The same leftist activist judge who torpedoed Elon Musk's Tesla pay deal earlier this year will likely go berserk over the company's latest plan: a jaw-dropping 10-year, $1 trillion compensation package for the billionaire. This is the largest in the history of corporate America. Then again, when you're running a company positioned to dominate the 2030s - from EVs to robots to chips to AI - and make the U.S. competitive against China in these critical technologies, it all starts to make sense.

Bloomberg reports Musk's trillion-dollar pay package over ten years is contingent on achieving ambitious growth milestones, such as:

Musk must expand Tesla's robotaxi business and increase market value from $1 trillion to $8.5 trillion.

The terms of the new pay package were outlined in Tesla's proxy filing on Friday. The additional shares would raise Musk's stake in the electric-vehicle maker to at least 25%, a level he has previously stated he wants.

Unlocking the full 423 million-share payout will be challenging. To justify an $8.5 trillion market value - up from about $1 trillion on Friday - Tesla would need to sell 12 million additional EVs, secure 10 million autonomous driving subscriptions, deploy 1 million robotaxis, sell 1 million AI-powered robots, and expand adjusted earnings 24-fold to $400 billion.

Tesla's proxy filing highlights some novel features of this new CEO performance award:

Despite a leftist activist judge in a Delaware court who struck down Musk's prior $50 billion pay package from 2018, Tesla's board offered the CEO an interim $30 billion pay package in August (read here).

"Simply put, retaining and incentivizing Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history," Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Tesla's proxy filing also details how Musk must participate in the board's development of a framework for long-term succession planning as the CEO. There was also talk that Musk would "wind down" political work... Recall yesterday, Musk was snubbed from a tech CEO party at the White House.

As for the leftist activist judge, Democrats, and others on the left who bash capitalism while promoting socialism and Marxism...

