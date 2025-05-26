Internet Searches For "Buy A Suppressor" Erupt After 'Big Beautiful Bill' Clears House

Gun rights groups like Gun Owners of America celebrated late last week after the House narrowly passed President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" (BBB) in a 215–214 vote. A key reason for this celebration is the inclusion of the Constitutional Hearing Protection Act (CHPA), which would eliminate the federal registration requirement and the $200 tax stamp on suppressors. As the bill moves to the Senate, speculation is already mounting that demand for suppressors could erupt.

The prospect of removing suppressors from the Al Capone–era National Firearms Act (NFA), eliminating the $200 tax stamp and lengthy ATF waiting period, has sparked a nationwide surge in interest among gun owners.

Google Search trends show that interest in "buy a suppressor" has reached its highest level in five years. The surge in interest is happening nationwide. This is because if the BBB reaches President Trump's desk and is signed into law, the removal of suppressors from the NFA would mean these devices—used to muffle the noise of a fired round—would only require a standard FBI background check, known as a NICS check.

Industry insiders, including gun stores in the Mid-Atlantic region, report a noticeable uptick in foot traffic following Thursday's news that CHPA was included in the BBB. Many customers are already asking to place deposits on suppressors in anticipation of the law's passage later this year.

Other industry sources anticipate that if CHPA becomes law, a Covid-like buying spike could spark massive backlogs and wait times of 6-9 months, if not longer, to purchase a suppressor.

We suspect industry leaders like SilencerCo are already ramping up suppressor production in anticipation of CHPA becoming law. This will ultimately mean these devices will become more affordable, and possibly, the era of $1,000 suppressors could be halved in just a few short years.