Intuitive Machines Shares Tumble As Moon Lander Athena's Fate Unclear

Shares of Houston-based Intuitive Machines plunged 22%, the most in a year, as uncertainty remained over the confirmation of the company's second moon landing.

Intuitive Machines' Kam Ghaffarian said: "We have landed, we have indication they have power, and we're trying to figure out the rest of it."

Latest headlines (courtesy of Bloomberg):

LUNR said while the Athena lander appears to be on the moon's surface, its status remained unclear as of about 12:55 p.m. New York time

The livestream that had been showing the control room for the landing ended

The Athena spacecraft was on landing approach around 1230 ET.

This is Intuitive Machines' second moon landing attempt. The previous attempt did not go as planned; the IM-1 spacecraft tipped over on its side during a hard landing. ​

Meanwhile, four days ago, Firefly Aerospace's "Blue Ghost" lander made the first successful landing of a private spacecraft on the lunar surface.