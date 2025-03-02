Texas Company Lands On Moon In "First Successful Commercial Landing" 

Firefly Aerospace's "Blue Ghost" lander became the first private spacecraft to successfully land on the Moon after descending from lunar orbit early Sunday morning.

Firefly confirmed on X around 0336 ET that the 6.6-foot-tall lander "stuck the landing" and "became the first commercial company in history to achieve a fully successful Moon landing. This small step on the Moon represents a giant leap in commercial exploration," adding this "paves the way for future missions to the Moon and Mars."

We have confirmation #BlueGhost stuck the landing! Firefly just became the first commercial company in history to achieve a fully successful Moon landing. This small step on the Moon represents a giant leap in commercial exploration. Congratulations to the entire Firefly team,… — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 2, 2025

Here is Blue Ghost's first image of the lunar surface.

Would you look at that view! #BlueGhost captured its first image on the Moon that embodies everything this bold, unstoppable Firefly team has worked so hard for over the last 3+ years. And we’re just getting started! Find out what's next for #BGM1 https://t.co/oEJhJu7KHx pic.twitter.com/NsdljgQOpu — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 2, 2025

More images.

Blue Ghost’s shadow seen on the Moon’s surface! We’ll continue to share images and updates throughout our surface operations. #BGM1 pic.twitter.com/iP7fWOSths — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 2, 2025

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin congratulated the Austin-based space startup on X:

“Contact light, engine stop!”

Congratulations FireFly Aerospace for Blue Ghost’s Mission 1 successful Moon landing today!

It also marks a new milestone in the collaborations between NASA and private Space companies, as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS)… pic.twitter.com/Y5psA3qSu9 — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) March 2, 2025

Blue Ghost's lunar journey began earlier this year atop Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will last two weeks, during which the lander will conduct ten NASA-sponsored experiments.

Last year, Houston-based Intuitive Machines' Odysseus Lander crash-landed on the moon, dooming many of its onboard instruments.

Besides private companies, five nations—the former Soviet Union, the US, China, India, and, most recently, Japan—have successfully achieved soft landings on the lunar surface.

Missions like Firefly's Blue Ghost show the commercial space race is heating up. The US leads this race because of Musk's SpaceX, years ahead of the rest of the world (Goldman went bull on Starlink satellite part suppliers last month).

The US plans to send astronauts to the lunar surface in a series of crewed missions by the end of the decade. Musk recently stated that the first Starship mission to Mars would be in two years.

