Italy In Talks With SpaceX's Starlink For $1.6 Billion Telecom Security Deal

President-elect Donald Trump hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

Following the meeting, Bloomberg reported that a deal between the Italian government and Elon Musk's SpaceX for Starlink satellite internet service could soon be finalized to provide secure telecommunications.

Starlink and the Italian government have been in discussions since mid-2023. According to the report, talks are ongoing and centered around a five-year contract valued at $1.6 billion. This contract would provide a broad range of top-level encryption for the government's telephone and internet services. Sources indicated that Italy's Intelligence Services and Defense Ministry have already signed a deal with SpaceX.

Italy confirmed on Monday that discussions continue, stating that no deal has been reached. Officials added, "The talks with SpaceX are part of normal government business."

On Saturday, Trump praised PM Meloni as a "fantastic woman" at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

"This is very exciting," Trump said, adding, "I'm here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy. She's really taken Europe by storm."

Trump and Meloni were joined by two of his nominees: Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) for Secretary of State and Representative Mike Waltz (R-Florida) for National Security Advisor.

Meloni's visit to Mar-a-Lago follows her dinner with Trump and Musk in December during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Last month, Reuters reported that Italy plans to begin tests as early as January to see if Starlink internet will boost the rollout of high-speed internet in the country.

Musk's SpaceX is the leader in rocket launches and satellite deployment, allowing the US to be many years ahead of China and Russia in the global space race. Starlink has more than 7,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit, along with next-gen satellites being launched regularly for direct-to-cell satellite services.