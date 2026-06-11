JPM Call With Axon Reveals Race To Fortify U.S. Data Centers Against Kamikaze Drone Swarms

Axon Enterprise is moving beyond its legacy police body-camera and TASER products and rapidly expanding into drones, robotics, and counter-drone systems, positioning itself as a top supplier in the public safety sector, according to JPMorgan analysts.

In a note on Wednesday, JPM analysts led by Joseph Cardoso said recent FAA rule changes regarding beyond-visual-line-of-sight drone operations have removed a key barrier to scaling drones for first-responder programs, while expanding demand for counter-drone threat technology across law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and large public venues.

Cardoso and his team hosted Axon's Jeff Kunins, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, on a call earlier this week and focused on the evolving U.S. drone market, industry trends, and Axon's positioning:

1. Regulation finally catches up, driving inflection point for DFR and CUAS. The past year represents an inflection for drone-as-first-responder (DFR) and counter-drone (C-UAS), anchored by regulatory changes, including: 1) FAA/TSA rule changes in Aug-25 related to Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), which removed the requirement for human observers, a prerequisite that had been a barrier to scaling, since prior rules mandated a oneto-one human observer per drone, undermining the core value proposition of faster and cheaper response times relative to human responders; and 2) the Safer Skies Act, passed in Dec-25, extending drone mitigation authority to select state & local agencies, an important milestone with standalone detection only functional in nuanced situations. While still early, changes have been characterized as seminal rather than incremental, reflecting regulation catching up to the technology, with the SFPD, for example, already conducting DFR missions in dense urban corridors and overall deployments expanding rapidly 2. Counter-drone mitigation boasts an expansive toolkit, albeit with no "winner" to date. The mitigation technology landscape was characterized as a land rush, with heavy investment underway and no settled winners to date. For example, a wide range of tools is available in the market today, including RF jamming, cyber takeover, directed energy lasers, interceptor drones, and kinetics (both destructive and non-destructive), none of which have demonstrated a high success rate across both mitigation effectiveness and cost, particularly against the backdrop of what can be safely deployed in crowded civilian environments. As a result, the market is expected to undergo a rapid iterate-and-fail evolution over an extended period , making it a critical decision for companies to determine where to focus. 3. Highlights tale of two stacks with integrated DFR and open counterdrone. Relative to DFR, the importance of a vertically integrated stack was emphasized, particularly given the need for the operating experience to be tightly coupled with the drone itself, which drove Axon's decision to closely align and partner with Skydio. By contrast, counter-drone will likely remain an open ecosystem for some time, given the unknowns around which cocktail of sensors and effectors will deliver the best results related to producing superior detection and mitigation outcomes from any arbitrary hardware mix. 4. Made in America expected to be a durable tailwind. The durability of American-made policy tailwinds was underscored, as Axon highlighted: 1) companies like Skydio have surpassed Asia-based alternatives on price-performance and product-market fit for law enforcement use cases; and 2) restrictions on foreign drone and camera suppliers due to data-security concerns, have broad bipartisan support 5. Beyond blue lights, drone opportunity expected to be sizeable across enterprise use cases. The enterprise opportunity for drones was characterized as large, immediate, and growing fast off a small base. Use cases highlighted include perimeter security for data centers, logistics networks, and corporate campuses, as well as operational applications such as automated indoor inventory checks, with Axon noting hourly drone patrols at its HQ and inventory checks at its warehouses. On the counter-drone side, demand is already concrete in corrections (contraband drops) and increasing for critical infrastructure, with recent Middle East drone attacks on data centers cited as a motivator for U.S. operators to seek prophylactic capabilities . Importantly, security adoption is expected to come first, followed by operational use cases that broaden the TAM over time. 6. Axon is participating across multiple drone opportunity fronts. Axon is participating across three areas related to drones: 1) outdoor DFR, with Skydio integrated into Fusus real-time crime center (RTCC), Axon Evidence, and the rest of the portfolio, such as body cameras (request button) and 911 solutions; 2) indoor tactical drones for SWAT-type use cases; and 3) counter-drone via Dedrone, which combines first-party hardware (RF sensors, RF mitigation) and software with third-party hardware (additional sensors and effectors), an area where Axon noted its leadership across state & local as well as FedCiv markets, including deployment in every NFL stadium.

Recall that we have been tracking Axon's drone deals with Ukrainian companies and observing how the company is positioning itself as a key importer of battlefield-tested drone and counter-drone technology.

In late January, we noted that the global data center buildout, power grid modernization wave, and broader AI infrastructure boom were missing a critical layer of low-altitude air defense against small drones. One month later, multiple data centers in the Gulf region were hit by Iranian one-way attack drones, underscoring how quickly that threat moved from scenario to reality (read here).

Our view is that the U.S. has major air-defense gaps across data centers, power assets, logistics hubs, and other critical infrastructure. Those vulnerabilities could be exploited by bad actors, creating massive demand for counter-UAS systems to fill gaps in air defense.