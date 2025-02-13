Leftover Surprise? Biden's State Department Budgeted $400 Million For "Armored Teslas"

Under the Biden-Harris administration, a December version of the US State Department's procurement forecast for the 2025 budget included a line item for $400 million worth of "Armored Teslas." The inclusion sparked criticism from MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who cited it as an example of Elon Musk's self-dealings. Musk, however, stated that he had no prior knowledge of the armored Teslas, and hours after the report, the line item was revised by the Trump administration.

EV blog Electrek first broke the story about the State Department's future procurement plans of "Armored Teslas." The big misconception by far-left corporate media and Democrats is that this was approved under the Biden Administration - not the Trump administration.

"But worry not; it was approved under the Biden Administration, so Elon Musk's DOGE will undoubtedly eliminate this waste. Right?" Electrek noted.

Hours later, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow launched a misinformation and disinformation campaign about "Armored Teslas" and Musk's alleged "self-dealings" while in Washington, DC.

"Yet she conveniently left out that the procurement list was revised in Dec 2024, when Biden was President. The Tesla line item was last modified on December 13, 2024," Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt said.

Musk commented on Merritt's post, asking why Maddow had to lie.

By late Wednesday, Merritt noted that the Trump administration had "edited the public procurement forecast document tonight, and it now no longer says the word Tesla."

UPDATE: The U.S. Government has edited the public procurement forecast document tonight and it now no longer says the word Tesla. Instead, it now says "Armored Electric Vehicles."



The contract amount is still listed as being for $400 million.

Musk also noted: "I'm pretty sure Tesla isn't getting $400M. No one mentioned it to me, at least."

Was this line item just a leftover surprise from the corrupt Biden-Harris regime to sabotage (in terms of optics in headlines) Musk and DOGE?

Or maybe there are armored Teslas ... Defense Firm Unveils Cybertruck For Special Forces, Able To Survive "IEDs"...

