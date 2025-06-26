Mexico Uses Biden Regime Playbook In Attempt To Hinder Elon Musk's Rocket Launches

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, aligned with far-left politics, is using environmental concerns to challenge Elon Musk's SpaceX, echoing rogue tactics used by the U.S. Democratic Party in an attempt to derail rocket launches.

Bloomberg reports that President Sheinbaum has accused SpaceX's rocket launches from Starbase, Texas, of polluting Mexican territory with rocket debris.

The social justice warrior president will meet with her cabinet in the near term on the "security and environmental impacts" of the rocket launches.

She said the government is "reviewing what laws have been violated" and based on that review will "file the necessary lawsuits, adding, "There is indeed contamination."

The Democrat-aligned financial media outlet in New York cited a report from Mexico's La Jornada, which described how a local environmental group in Tamaulipas discovered rocket debris.

Sheinbaum's move echoes tactics seen in the U.S., where federal agencies under the Biden-Harris regime were weaponized against Musk to delay commercial rocket launches with environmental concerns.

The larger question now is whether America's foreign adversaries—severely lagging far behind SpaceX in the space race—are quietly influencing President Sheinbaum to disrupt or delay Starbase launches, allowing them time to catch up.