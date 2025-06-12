Micron To Invest $200 Billion In America To "Reinforce" Global Chip Dominance

Micron Technology announced massive plans to expand its U.S. investments to $200 billion—allocating $150 billion toward domestic memory manufacturing and $50 billion to R&D—across Idaho, New York, and Virginia. The move aligns with President Trump's "Make America Great Again" vision, as big tech firms ramp up investments to build data centers and reshore supply chains in preparation for what some expect to be a volatile geopolitical climate in the 2030s, with the world increasingly splintering into a bipolar state.

The $200 billion investment to strengthen America's semiconductor industry will help to solidify U.S. technological leadership over China and create tens of thousands of jobs, revitalizing the Heartland after decades of de-industrialization driven by disastrous globalist policies by Washington elites.

Here's a breakdown of Micron's expansion—crucial to powering America's AI industry:

Two cutting-edge DRAM fabs in Idaho, including a newly announced second fab.

Four planned fabs in New York, pending environmental reviews.

Modernization and expansion of the Virginia fab, supported by $275 million in CHIPS Act funding.

Advanced High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) packaging capabilities, to be developed domestically.

"This approximately $200 billion investment will reinforce America's technological leadership, create tens of thousands of American jobs across the semiconductor ecosystem and secure a domestic supply of semiconductors—critical to economic and national security," Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra wrote in a statement, adding, "We are grateful for the support from President Trump, Secretary Lutnick and our federal, state and local partners who have been instrumental in advancing domestic semiconductor manufacturing."

The expansion will enable Micron to produce roughly 40% of its DRAM in the U.S., creating an estimated 90,000 jobs. President Trump's broader push to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the Heartland is supported by up to $6.4 billion in CHIPS Act funding and anticipated eligibility for the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (AMIC).

America's top tech CEOs react to the Micron news:

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft: "Strengthening semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. will drive new innovation, create high-skilled jobs, and further American competitiveness. We applaud Micron Technology and the Trump Administration on this critical initiative to advance the country's leadership in this vital industry." Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA: "Micron's investment in advanced memory manufacturing and HBM capabilities in the U.S., with support from Trump Administration, is an important step forward for the AI ecosystem. Micron's leadership in high-performance memory is invaluable to enabling the next generation of AI breakthroughs that NVIDIA is driving. We're excited to collaborate with Micron as we push the boundaries of what's possible in AI and high-performance computing." Tim Cook, CEO, Apple: "At Apple, we're proud to work with suppliers in all 50 states — including Micron, whose technology helps power the products our users rely on every day. This new commitment is another great example of American manufacturing leadership, and we look forward to building on our work together." Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies: "Micron's commitment to expanding U.S. memory production marks a pivotal moment for the technology industry. As a long-time strategic partner, we collaborate with Micron to develop infrastructure solutions that power AI and general-purpose computing. This investment strengthens the availability of secure, scalable and sustainable memory solutions critical to driving innovation and progress across industries." Matt Garman, CEO, AWS: "Micron's investment in expanding memory manufacturing and advanced packaging in the U.S. is a significant milestone for the semiconductor industry. At AWS, we are building the infrastructure that is powering the next generation of generative AI and high-performance computing, and memory is a critical enabler of that mission. Micron's expansion further strengthens the domestic supply chain for key semiconductor technologies as we continue to deliver products with the performance, scale, security, sustainability, and quality that our customers demand." Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD: "Micron's investment to expand its U.S. presence is both timely and strategically important. Strengthening the domestic semiconductor supply chain is critical as we accelerate innovation in AI and high-performance computing. At AMD, we value our long-standing partnership with Micron and their continued leadership in memory technology, which plays a vital role in enabling our high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions." Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated: "Micron's investment in U.S.-based memory manufacturing is a significant milestone for the semiconductor industry. As a key technology player and longstanding partner, we value Micron's commitment to strengthening the domestic semiconductor supply chain, which is crucial for our supply chain resilience and diversification. This vital investment not only supports American innovation across a wide range of industries including automotive, and beyond, but also, ensures that critical technologies are securely and reliably available. We are proud to support this initiative, which enables the growth and sustainability of U.S. manufacturing." To support the growth of the U.S. semiconductor industry, Micron has committed over $325 million to develop the next-generation workforce and strengthen communities across Idaho, New York and Virginia. This investment includes semiconductor curriculum development, community college partnerships for apprenticeships, university partnerships and other programs aimed at expanding access to semiconductor careers. These ongoing efforts will be critical to building a robust talent pipeline that will support Micron's long-term and U.S. technology leadership.

Add Micron to the growing list of big tech investments pouring into the U.S., from advanced manufacturing to data centers, as America's industrial and digital backbone is being rebuilt and shored up ahead of the 2030s.

