Musk-The-Merciless? SpaceX Launching "80% Of All Earth Payload Mass To Orbit"

According to Elon Musk, SpaceX has exceeded the previous year's rocket launch count, delivering 80% of all Earth payload mass to orbit for the year so far. He said China accounts for the other 10%.

Great work by the @SpaceX team successfully launching 61 Falcon rocket missions this year!



If tomorrow’s mission goes well, we will exceed last year’s flight count.



SpaceX has delivered ~80% of all Earth payload mass to orbit in 2023. China is ~10% & rest of world other ~10%. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2023

On Sunday night, SpaceX launched 21 Starlink internet satellites to low Earth orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The mission was the 62nd of the year, setting a new record for the most flights in a year. The previous record was set in 2022 by the company.

Musk said, "Aiming for 10 Falcon flights in a month by the end of this year, then 12 per month next year."

Aiming for 10 Falcon flights in a month by end of this year, then 12 per month next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2023

He explained, based on the 2024 launch schedule, "SpaceX will deliver ~90% of all Earth payload to orbit," adding, "Starship will take that to >99% in future years."

Based on the Falcon launch plan for next year, SpaceX will deliver ~90% of all Earth payload to orbit.



Starship will take that to >99% in future years.



These magnitudes are madness to consider, but necessary to make consciousness multiplanetary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2023

Musk's latest predictions about SpaceX's rocket launch monopoly come as new aerial images show Starship is preparing for the second test flight (the first flight ended with a bang).

On Tuesday, X account RGV Aerial Photography posted a timelapse video of Starship, explaining, "Starship full stack!"

Musk said the world's largest rocket underwent a successful static fire in recent weeks. He said, "Getting ready for the next Starship flight."

RGV Aerial Photography posted a list of milestones Starship has completed and what still needs to be achieved ahead of the next launch (list courtesy of blog spacex.information):

Milestones for #Starship Integrated Flight Test #2:



Ship 25

- Cryogenic Proof Test:✅

- Engine installation (3 RCs V2 & 3 RVacs V2):✅

- Spin Prime test:✅

- Static Fire test:✅

- Engine shielding installation: ✅

- Heat Shield installation: ✅



Booster 9

- Cryogenic Proof… pic.twitter.com/DVmEQ3HU2y — DJ Esmerald (@DJEsmeraldMusic) September 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Musk has managed to infuriate Democrats as they weaponize government agencies, such as the DoJ and SEC, against him...

Is this how Dems see Musk?

... and a former Obama administration official recently declared: "The US government needs to end its relationship with Musk immediately."

Good luck with that one. Then no Starlinks for Ukraine.