Musk Says "Video & Audio Calls Coming To X" As Super App Emerges

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 - 12:25 PM

Around the time Elon Musk bought Twitter last October, he tweeted that purchasing the social media platform is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

Earlier this year, a video surfaced of Musk talking about "super apps," such as Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s WeChat. He said, "WeChat is kickass -- and we don't have anything like WeChat outside of China."

Then, in July, Musk tweeted, "In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird.

This brings us to an early Thursday morning post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Musk, who announced the expansion of services on the social media platform that will soon be much more than the limit of 280 to 4,000-character messages. 

"Video & audio calls coming to X," Musk said. 

So what else lies ahead for X? Cointelegraph noted days ago X was "granted currency transmitter license" by Rhode Island's regulators as it moves into financial services sector. 

There have been rumors Musk has started a new AI firm called X.AI Corp. The puzzle pieces for Musk's "everything app" are coming together. 

Oh yes, and then there's this: As Twitter X Hits New High In Monthly Users, Zuck Admits Threads Failing In Leaked Audio

Sorry, Zuck. 

