Musk Says "Video & Audio Calls Coming To X" As Super App Emerges

Around the time Elon Musk bought Twitter last October, he tweeted that purchasing the social media platform is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Earlier this year, a video surfaced of Musk talking about "super apps," such as Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s WeChat. He said, "WeChat is kickass -- and we don't have anything like WeChat outside of China."

Elon Musk has had a vision for the everything app like WeChat. A place where you can do everything and no need to go to other apps. pic.twitter.com/HFHSM95JBY — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) May 10, 2023

Then, in July, Musk tweeted, "In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird."

Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.



The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

This brings us to an early Thursday morning post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Musk, who announced the expansion of services on the social media platform that will soon be much more than the limit of 280 to 4,000-character messages.

"Video & audio calls coming to X," Musk said.

Video & audio calls coming to X:



- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

- No phone number needed

- X is the effective global address book



That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

So what else lies ahead for X? Cointelegraph noted days ago X was "granted currency transmitter license" by Rhode Island's regulators as it moves into financial services sector.

There have been rumors Musk has started a new AI firm called X.AI Corp. The puzzle pieces for Musk's "everything app" are coming together.

Oh yes, and then there's this: As Twitter X Hits New High In Monthly Users, Zuck Admits Threads Failing In Leaked Audio.

Sorry, Zuck.