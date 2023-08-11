Musk Versus Zuckerberg Fight Will Take Place In Italy "At Epic Location"

After Elon Musk wrote on "X" -- formerly known as Twitter, last Sunday that he will be fighting his arch-nemesis Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in a mixed martial arts cage match, the internet was excited -- then one day later, upset that the billionaire said, "Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow."

Then on Tuesday, hopes of the fight faded when Musk responded to Chris Anderson, host of TED Talks, agreeing that a 'battle of brains' in a "cage match-style debate" would be more "noble."

In a rollercoaster of emotions this week, the internet is cheering once again the fight appears to be on.

On Friday morning, Musk tweeted, "I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue." He added, "However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months."

Musk said the fight will be "managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC)." And live streaming of the event will be hosted on X and Meta platforms. He said, "Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all."

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.

Who’s ready to witness the most awaited battle ever 👀

🎈Colosseum, Rome pic.twitter.com/86GKwsmXC4 — sid (@immasiddtwts) August 7, 2023

Musk said he "spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

He also said the fight will "pay respect to the past and present of Italy" and "all proceeds go to veterans."

And all proceeds go to veterans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Who could have predicted in 2023 that the billionaire owners of social media companies would agree to fight on the world stage?