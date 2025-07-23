"No CGI, No AI, Pure Engineering": Watch Raw Footage Of 'Star Wars'-Style Speeder Bike 

In late April, we were among the first to cover footage from startup Volonaut, showcasing its 'superbike for the skies', a single-seater, jet-powered hoverbike capable of slicing through the air at 124 mph.

Months later, Volonaut has released raw flight footage of the Airbike. One standout moment is the rider spooling up the turbine to achieve operating power, or lift, which is a thrill in itself to hear.

"We are excited to share this raw flight footage, including take-off and landing, all with real sound. No special effects, no CGI, no AI, pure engineering. Enjoy the future!" Volonaut wrote on X.

A fully functional real-world "speeder bike" that so far only existed in sci-fi movies is finally here. pic.twitter.com/DNFcZdyrTr — Volonaut (@Volonaut) July 23, 2025

The Airbike is reminiscent of the iconic speeder bikes from the early 1980s sci-fi classic Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

The Imperial scout trooper seems to be very proud of his new Volonaut Airbike!

Stay tuned and watch him taking it for a spin around the forests of Endor on May the 4th. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/NfWqq1lfkd — Volonaut (@Volonaut) May 3, 2025

Volonaut emphasized, "A fully functional real-world "speeder bike" that so far only existed in sci-fi movies is finally here."

We suspect that the aviation revolution, already unfolding across China with eVTOL aircraft, will take off slower in the U.S. However, with the FAA gradually modernizing after former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg blew billions of dollars on DEI, America's inflection point for high-tech flying machines like this could arrive by the early 2030s, if not sooner.