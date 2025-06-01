Nvidia CEO Tells Bloomberg What He Really Thinks About Biden-Era Open Borders

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who recently concluded a roadshow alongside President Trump, secured chip deals across the Gulf States and expressed support for Trump's tariffs and "Make America First" agenda, spoke to Bloomberg about his views on the Biden-era open southern border policies.

"Remember, you know, people from all over the world want to come to the United States. This is such an extraordinary country with such incredible opportunities. We want the brightest to come here. We don't want others, you know, we don't want everybody to be able to come here ," Huang told Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow last Wednesday while discussing first-quarter earnings.

Huang continued, "And there should be rules. And but nonetheless, for the ones that really can make a contribution, we want to make a difference and we want to make it possible for them to come here and bring their great ideas, bring their great intellect, and help us build a great America," adding, "And so I think the administration is all in on that. And I don't think anything that they've said changes that."

Huang appears to take issue with the Biden-era open border policy, which has flooded the nation with millions of unvetted migrants—some of whom lack proper skills for the developed world and rely on taxpayer-funded assistance, straining public resources. President Trump has halted the open border invasion that has led to outbound migration—whether through voluntary self-deportation or targeted ICE operations to remove criminal illegals.

Biden's border invasion of low-skilled illegals comes at a time when the era of an AI- and automation-driven economy is picking up steam. The influx appears driven by short-term globalist goals, including influencing future elections by placing illegals on taxpayer-funded assistance programs to build up the Democratic Party's voting base.

Back to Huang, it seems like he is all-in for 'America First'...

Democrats still have trouble defining what an "illegal" vs "lawful immigrant" is. Just like they still can't define what a "woman" is...