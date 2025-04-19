Palantir Building ICE "ImmigrationOS" To Track Migrants

Palantir CEO Alex Karp might soon be receiving similar 'Tesla Takedown' treatment from unhinged Democrats after news broke late this week that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has partnered with the defense contractor to deploy new "near real-time visibility" software to facilitate the deportation of illegal immigrants.

A contract first reviewed by Business Insider stated that ICE and Palantir are working to deploy the Immigration Lifecycle Operating System — or ImmigrationOS — to support ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in response to urgent deportation national security goals outlined in President Trump's Executive Orders (EO 14159 and EO 13773).

Palantir will deliver a prototype of ImmigrationOS by September 25. The contract sets the deadline for a fully operational ImmigrationOS by September 2027.

Here's a description of ImmigrationOS' capabilities:

Targeting and Enforcement Prioritization : Streamlining operations to apprehend illegal aliens, focusing on transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), violent criminals, and visa overstays.

Self-Deportation Tracking : Real-time visibility into self-deportation instances to inform policy and resource allocation.

Immigration Lifecycle Process : End-to-end management from identification to removal, optimizing deportation logistics

Services include software licenses, configuration, engineering, and hosting to deliver a prototype by September 25, 2025.

Federal data shows Palantir has been an ICE contractor since 2011.

According to the contract, the ImmigrationOS award is expected to cost taxpayers $29.8 million.

Separately, Palantir has been working with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to build a "mega API" for the Internal Revenue Service, which would allow better record searching across the agency's databases.

ICE justifies ImmigrationOS as a way for the federal government to meet the critical national security objectives outlined in the president's executive orders.