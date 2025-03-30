Follow The Money: Ex-WSJ Journalist Reveals 24 Organizations Funding Tesla Takedown Madness 

Democrats unleashed their coordinated, NGO-driven color revolution—dubbed the 'Tesla Takedown'—nationwide on Saturday, though it unfolded in a notably unimpressive fashion .

The days of million-man (or woman) marches, usually bankrolled with taxpayer dollars funneled through now-defunct USAID, appear to be over, as their ability to sway national sentiment has diminished significantly. Still, these dark and corrupt NGOs receive monies from leftist billionaires, as we've previously reported.

I.e., angry old white liberals

OMG, looks at this Tesla protest in Charlotte NC, it's all old white Karen's and their miserable low testosterone cucks 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BCuEstNEwC — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 29, 2025

As the protests wound down by late Saturday, Elon Musk took to X, quoting a Joe Rogan podcast that called out Democrats for their rent-a-protester tactics. Musk asked: "Who is funding and organizing all these paid protests?"

Who is funding and organizing all these paid protests? https://t.co/QDjD9Gao8a — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025

On Friday, the far-left revolutionaries behind Tesla Takedown began mobilizing their far-left agitators aligned with the Democratic Party. Soros-linked organizations like Indivisible have been linked to yesterday's "Global Day of Action" against Tesla ...

The Tesla Takedown website links to The Action Network—an online platform used by shady far-left NGOs to organize and fundraise—which shows that groups like Troublemakers and the Disruption Project led yesterday's efforts to "tank Tesla's stock" and destroy shareholder value.

"Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy," Tesla Takedown wrote on its website, adding, "The stakes couldn't be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media."

Also, on Friday, Musk threw the corrupt far-left and anti-American NGOs a curve ball that renders their entire movement meaningless...

xAI & X Merger Defuses Musk's Tesla Share Liquidation Risk https://t.co/Ohl1l81O6H — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 29, 2025

On Sunday morning, ex-Wall Street Journal journalist Asra Nomani answered Musk's question with a detailed list of the 24 groups that led one Tesla Takedown protest in northern Virginia.

Here are the answers—sure to give Musk and DOGE investigators a quick path to uncovering the root of the chaos against Tesla vehicles, showrooms, service centers, and chargers in recent months.

You asked who is funding and organizing the #TeslaTakedown protests. I've got answers for you, after going onto the streets of northern Virginia for the local protests here, seeing familiar faces from the Virginia Democratic political machine and then following the money -- and the data. AstroTurf Protest Industry To your question, at the latest count, as of 3/30, 5:30 AM: 24 organizations and counting are funding and organizing the #TeslaTakedown protests and leading the very partisan propaganda campaign against Tesla, Tesla drivers, Tesla employees, Donald Trump and you. See below to see all 24 groups with their revenues, involvement, tax ID numbers and other info.

These organizations have combined annual revenues of at least $124 MILLION and counting .

100% of the groups are aligned with the Democratic Party . At the protest on 3/29 at Tyco Road, in Tysons, Va., a photo I took of a "Virginia Democrats" sign in front of the Tesla dealership.

Most of these groups enjoy tax-deductible status as 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations, claiming they are "nonpartisan." A few have PACs. The organizations have not returned requests for comment. Database You can see the raw data on 306 #TeslaTakedown protests in the database here. Back story I'm a former Wall Street Journal reporter and a propaganda expert and editor of the @DPearlProject , a journalism nonprofit named for my WSJ colleague and friend Daniel Pearl. Since Oct. 7th, I have been reporting on the anti-Jew, anti-America, anti-Israel protests and building a database, following the money. It numbers 2,000 groups now, and I am working on a web and mobile app for parents, policymakers, university administrators, law enforcement, the public and others. I went to the #TeslaTakedown protest a week ago Saturday on Tyco Road at the Tysons, Va., and saw familiar faces from Indivisible and the Fairfax County Democratic Party, shouting for you to be deported as they stood outside the Tesla dealership. I wondered too who is organizing and funding the protests nationwide. I got the protest details scraped from ActionNetwork and Mobilize, the two platforms aligned with the Democratic Party promoting the #TeslaTakedown protests, and built a public database of the groups behind the Tesla protest. AstroTurf, not "grassroots" In an article for the @FairfaxTimes , I wrote about how the local protests in Tysons, are a window into how the protests are AstroTurf, not "grassroots." What this case reveals is the way that a multi-million dollar professional protest industry manufactures outrage in top-down political theater, agitprop, or agitation propaganda, and now criminal offenses. Here is the article. Next step: I just got data on the April 5 #HandsOff protests and will be adding that data to the database. In addition, I am completing an analysis of the propaganda using the tools of natural language processing and content analysis. Why is this important to report on? Because defending principles of free enterprise and individual liberty in the U.S. means allowing people to buy whatever make of car they wish without fear of danger or harassment and allowing companies to do business without fear of danger or harassment. All, please let me know if you have any questions, ideas or recommendations. Asra asra@asranomani.com To support the Pearl Project: http://asranomani.com/donate 24+ Groups Leading and Funding #TeslaTakedown (and counting) (view full list here):

CC Doge Team...

Hello @ElonMusk and Friends,



You asked who is funding and organizing the #TeslaTakedown protests. I've got answers for you, after going onto the streets of northern Virginia for the local protests here, seeing familiar faces from the Virginia Democratic political machine and… pic.twitter.com/53MMDpOnOx — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) March 30, 2025

Your dive into these NGOs became much easier because of Nomani's reporting.

* * *

Anza Knives are made in the USA! They're selling like hotcakes.

Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back, lifetime guarantee. And if you're looking for a great daily carry, check this one out.