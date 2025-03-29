xAI & X Merger Defuses Musk's Tesla Share Liquidation Risk

Elon Musk secured a multibillion-dollar margin loan using Tesla stock as collateral to finance his acquisition of Twitter (now rebranded as X). In recent months, Tesla’s share price has been cut in half due to a confluence of factors—slowing EV demand amid high interest rates, shifting electric vehicle policies under the Trump administration, market volatility driven by trade tensions, and pressure from a coordinated NGO-driven color revolution known as “Tesla Takedown,” aimed at crashing the stock to trigger loan repayment obligations tied to Musk’s pledged equity.

In short, volatility in Tesla shares left Musk heavily exposed to potential loan repayment thresholds being triggered - which was set to occur at or below $114 according to reports - until now.

On Friday evening, Musk announced the merger of X with his AI startup, xAI, in an all-stock transaction that strengthens his financial position, protects Tesla shareholders, and renders the Tesla Takedown color revolution largely ineffective in achieving its intended goal.

Musk outlined xAI's acquisition of X:

xAI has acquired X in an all-stock transaction. The combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion ($45B less $12B debt).

Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world, building models and data centers at unprecedented speed and scale.

X is the digital town square where more than 600M active users go to find the real-time source of ground truth and, in the last two years, has been transformed into one of the most efficient companies in the world, positioning it to deliver scalable future growth.

xAI and X's futures are intertwined . Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach. The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge. This will allow us to build a platform that doesn't just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress.

I would like to recognize the hardcore dedication of everyone at xAI and X that has brought us to this point. This is just the beginning.

Musk privately owns and controls both xAI and X.

The transaction is structured as a stock swap, with X investors receiving xAI shares in return. Both companies share overlapping investors, including Fidelity Management, Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Vy Capital.

Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, purchased Twitter in a $44 billion deal in 2022. X CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote on X last night: "The future could not be brighter."

Musk's X post announcing the acquisition stated that the deal was about "blending" the AI startup and social media platform to create "a platform that doesn't just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress." However, the move also eliminates the risk of Musk undergoing a forced liquidation of the $12.5 billion margin loan backed by his Tesla shares.

As we previously described at the beginning of the note, Tesla shares were halved for a number of reasons:

And this...

Last week, the Democratic Party and their Communist revolutionaries spelled out their sinister plans...

"If we kill the Tesla brand" and "drive down the stock price low enough. We can force him to sell his stock to pay back the billions of dollars of debt he took on to buy Twitter.

"This will drive Tesla into a death spiral ," Micah Lee, The Intercept's former Director of Information Security, explained on a recent Tesla Takedown teleconference with other far-left revolutionaries.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



Micah Lee, @theintercept’s former Director of Information Security, participated in the Tesla Takedown call to action tonight.



Interesting. Check this out! @ggreenwald



Micah Lee, @theintercept's former Director of Information Security, participated in the Tesla Takedown call to action tonight. The former Director of Information Security for the Intercept was on the call to action for…

Musk's indebtedness from leveraging Tesla shares to fund the X deal is no longer a concern for Tesla shareholders. This strategic move also renders the Tesla Takedown color revolution funded by rogue Democrats less likely to force a liquidation.

