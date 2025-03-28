print-icon
Tesla Takedown Revolutionaries Prepare Mobilization Nationwide

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Far-left revolutionaries behind the "Tesla Takedown" color revolution operation have identified dozens of Tesla targets nationwide and are preparing to mobilize far-left agitators aligned with the Democratic Party to those locations as soon as Saturday, in what the rogue group—reportedly funded by Soros-linked organizations like Indivisible—calls a "Global Day of Action."

The Tesla Takedown website links to The Action Network—an online platform used by shady far-left NGOs to organize and fundraise—which shows that groups like Troublemakers and the Disruption Project are leading tomorrow's efforts to "tank Tesla's stock" and destroy shareholder value

"Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy," Tesla Takedown wrote on its website, adding, "The stakes couldn't be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media." 

Tesla Takedown's claims are baseless and not grounded in fact.

Meanwhile, this call to action, or in other words, a mobilization of far-left agitators, some of which are paid by rogue NGOs, is being supported by unhinged Democratic lawmakers! 

And a failed vice-presidential candidate...

And far-left academia...

Elon Musk previously wrote on X that an investigation found five ActBlue-funded groups have fueled Tesla protests in recent weeks, including Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America (AoC's party). 

Tesla Takedown claims on its website that its movement is "peaceful" and "oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property." Yet, there has been a series of domestic terrorism attacks on Tesla vehicles, service locations, and charging networks in recent weeks as the party of radicals and their corporate media allies push dangerous and toxic rhetoric to energize activists. This is nothing more than a rudderless party nurturing hate, violence, and destruction.

Here's our latest reporting on the Democratic Party's planned color revolution against Tesla by using their network of rogue NGOs:

Dems are using the same color revolution playbook with NGOs that was seen during the BLM riots in 2020. The party is resorting to violence as DOGE slashed NGO funding by neutering USAID and handing it over to the State Department.

All of this chaos comes as the Democratic Party's polling numbers have imploded to record lows as their strategy becomes attacking an American company with some of its supporters firebombing private property.

