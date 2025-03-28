Tesla Takedown Revolutionaries Prepare Mobilization Nationwide

Far-left revolutionaries behind the "Tesla Takedown" color revolution operation have identified dozens of Tesla targets nationwide and are preparing to mobilize far-left agitators aligned with the Democratic Party to those locations as soon as Saturday, in what the rogue group—reportedly funded by Soros-linked organizations like Indivisible—calls a "Global Day of Action."

The Tesla Takedown website links to The Action Network—an online platform used by shady far-left NGOs to organize and fundraise—which shows that groups like Troublemakers and the Disruption Project are leading tomorrow's efforts to "tank Tesla's stock" and destroy shareholder value.

"Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy," Tesla Takedown wrote on its website, adding, "The stakes couldn't be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media."

Tesla Takedown's claims are baseless and not grounded in fact.

Here is the most comprehensive list of nearly 200 @Tesla Takedowns scheduled for this Saturday, March 29th, 2025.



If you get footage of the protests or catch acts of violence or vandalism on video, please put it inside the Tesla Takedown WatchDOGE community we created at… https://t.co/n7tyTsPmKl — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 28, 2025

Meanwhile, this call to action, or in other words, a mobilization of far-left agitators, some of which are paid by rogue NGOs, is being supported by unhinged Democratic lawmakers!

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

And a failed vice-presidential candidate...

As Gov. Walz gloats about Tesla stock dropping, records from the Minnesota State Board of Investment show that as of 6/30/24, the state of Minnesota had 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund, and 211,000 shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund. I've reached out to… https://t.co/W0EA0cPASS pic.twitter.com/r1obVBpfU7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 19, 2025

And far-left academia...

Tesla Takedown Organizers Plan Color Revolution To "Kill" Brand & "Death Spiral" For Investors https://t.co/JIf80uPeEt — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 21, 2025

Elon Musk previously wrote on X that an investigation found five ActBlue-funded groups have fueled Tesla protests in recent weeks, including Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America (AoC's party).

Has there ever been such a level of coordinated violence against a peaceful company?



I understand not wanting to buy a product, but this is extreme arson and destruction! https://t.co/AIL8WPt0uv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

Tesla Takedown claims on its website that its movement is "peaceful" and "oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property." Yet, there has been a series of domestic terrorism attacks on Tesla vehicles, service locations, and charging networks in recent weeks as the party of radicals and their corporate media allies push dangerous and toxic rhetoric to energize activists. This is nothing more than a rudderless party nurturing hate, violence, and destruction.

Here's our latest reporting on the Democratic Party's planned color revolution against Tesla by using their network of rogue NGOs:

Dems are using the same color revolution playbook with NGOs that was seen during the BLM riots in 2020. The party is resorting to violence as DOGE slashed NGO funding by neutering USAID and handing it over to the State Department.

All of this chaos comes as the Democratic Party's polling numbers have imploded to record lows as their strategy becomes attacking an American company with some of its supporters firebombing private property.