"Ready To Start Production": AMD Prepares For First Made-In America Chip 

President Trump's 'America First' agenda—specifically, the revival of domestic critical supply chains to reinforce hemispheric defense—scored yet another win this week.

Reuters reported that Advanced Micro Devices' most advanced processor chips would soon enter series production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) factory in Arizona.

"Our new fifth-generation EPYC is doing very well, so we're ready to start production," AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su told reporters in Taipei earlier, referring to the company's server-grade processor line, designed for data centers, cloud computing, high-performance computing, and enterprise workloads.

Shifting AMD's server-grade processor line to TSMC's Arizona facility marks the first time the U.S. company will produce these chips domestically, eliminating the supply chain risks associated with manufacturing at TSMC's Taiwan-based fabs.

" We want to have a very resilient supply chain , so Taiwan continues to be a very important part of that supply chain, but the United States is also going to be important and we're expanding our work there, including our work with TSMC and other key supply chain partners," Su said.

News that AMD's fifth-generation EPYC will be produced in America comes one day after Nvidia unveiled new initiatives aimed at strengthening America's chip manufacturing sector:

Nvidia is localizing AI chip and supercomputer manufacturing in the U.S. for the first time , partnering with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL.

Over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space has been commissioned for Blackwell chips and AI supercomputers in Arizona and Texas.

Mass production of these chips is expected within 12–15 months.

Total AI infrastructure by Nvidia could total $500 billion over the next four years.

Restoring U.S. chipmaking capacity is critical for several reasons, but national security stands above all. China can easily disrupt chip supply chains in Taiwan—something that could send shockwaves around the world, impacting U.S. defense production of missiles, tanks, and other critical systems, many of which rely on chips fabricated overseas.

If the U.S. intends to compete—and win—in the 2030s, the ongoing expansion of domestic chip manufacturing is not just welcome news; it's essential for survival.